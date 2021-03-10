In Red Fort Violence, Delhi Crime Branch Arrests 2 More Accused Including Dutch National

In the latest development in the January 26 Red Fort violence case, the Delhi Crime Branch has arrested two accused, Maninderjit Singh and Khempreet Singh. According to the sources, Maninderjit is a Dutch national based in Birmingham UK and was arrested from the airport when he was trying to flee on forged travel documents. Accused Khempreet had allegedly assaulted police personnel on duty inside the walls of Red Fort with a spear.

Maninderjit Singh, the Dutch national, was seen with a weapon in hand on the day of violence. He has his native land in Gurdaspur, Punjab, and was stuck in India due to the COVID lockdown. He was trying to flee the country when the Delhi Crime branch nabbed him from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Delhi with forged travel documents.

Khempreet Singh is a resident of Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area. He was arrested from the outer area of Delhi, Khayala when he was hiding at a relative's house. The Delhi Police had released the pictures of both the accused as rioters from Red Fort violence.

Delhi Police Arrests Jaspreet Singh

On February 22, the Delhi Police arrested Republic Day violence accused Jaspreet Singh who was seen brandishing a weapon on the ramparts of the Red Fort. The 29-year-old was photographed climbing one of the tombs of the Red Fort and is said to be behind Maninder 'Moni' Singh, one of the key accused who waived swords standing atop the monument. 'Moni', the most wanted accused from the incident was also arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell from a bus stop near Delhi's Pitampura area.

Republic Day violence

On January 26, the Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes proceeded from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border on Republic Day. The Police mandated that a maximum of 5,000 persons with 5,000 tractors can participate in the rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time. They breached the iconic Red fort and planted a religious flag there.