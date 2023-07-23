In Rs 51 Lakh Robbery Case, Delhi Police Arrests All Accused Including 5th Pass Mastermind

A furniture factory businessman along with his four other accomplices, in Delhi got arrested for stealing 51 lahks from a truck destined to reach the company named Securitrans.

On July 18 afternoon, information came to Delhi Police that the driver of the truck carrying more than 50 lakhs fled with the money.

The Delhi police, along with the crime branch formed five teams to probe the matter. On Saturday, July 22, the police tracked down the culprits and made arrests in the case.

During the questioning, it was revealed that Satish was the mastermind who orchestrated this daring plan to steal the money from the truck along with the compliance Chetan Sharma, Pritam Sharma, Nitin and driver Ankit.

Modus Operandi

Satish (34) who studied till the fifth grade, was running his furniture shop in West Delhi. For a long time, he required money to expand his business, and therefore got involved in a huge robbery in order to get the requisite amount to expand his business.

Satish got to know about this huge amount of cash being transferred from Securitrans through his distant relative, Nitin. Further, Nitin got in touch with the driver Ankit who also was a drug addict.

Satish then reached out to two private service firm employees, Chetan Sharma and Pritam Sharma both in their mid-twenties, fulfilling the greed for more money. Chetan and Pritam gave Satish the logistics like a car and motorcycle to carry and hide the stolen amount.

Satish then fully crafted the plan and successfully executed it with his confederates and hid the cash in his own factory and ancestral homes of Satish, Pritam and Chetan in Jhajjar, Haryana.

Delhi Police tracks down criminals

The Delhi Police along with their crime branch worked on this case and nabbed the culprits with the help of a CCTV footage.

DCP (Metro), Ram Gopal Naik, said, "It was a daring and well-planned move. There was also a large network involved. We, therefore, had to solve this case layer by layer. We first identified the driver and through him, we were able to get to Satish and others.”

Satish, Chetan and Pritam were arrested on July 21 while Ankit and Nitin were arrested on July 22, he added.