In Sachin Vaze Case, CCTV Of Mansukh Hiren's 7-min Car-ride Accessed Amid NIA's Recoveries

In the latest development in the Vazegate scandal involving Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze, Republic TV has accessed another super exclusive video - a second CCTV sequence from February 17, that records the activities of Mansukh Hiren two weeks before his mysterious death and a week before the Antilia bomb scare. The latest footage shows Hiren getting off Sachin Vaze's black Mercedes near CST Junction in South Mumbai, just 7 minutes after boarding the vehicle on the busy road which Republic had accessed visual proof of just days earlier.

In the previous clincher by Republic TV, Hiren was seen crossing the road and entering Vaze’s Mercedes at 8:26 pm, while the latest video shows him getting out of the vehicle at 8:33 pm after a 7-minute drive with the suspended API. What was the reason for the 7-minute drive through south Mumbai is still unclear and intriguing.

It is important to note that the black Mercedes is one of the cars that has been seized by NIA – which is probing the Antilia bomb scare case, linked to the abandoned SUV owner Mansukh Hiren’s death. The conversation which took place between Hiren and Vaze over the 7-minute drive is a matter of investigation, but it presents ample evidence to prove the cop’s connection with Hiren, whose Scorpio was used to plant explosives outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia on February 25.

NIA recovers evidence tossed by Sachin Vaze into Mithi river

In a blockbuster development on Sunday, the NIA had taken ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze to the Mithi river near BKC and recovered two number plates from the riverbed with the help of 11 divers. The number of both license plates are identical and is said to belong to a vehicle that was stolen from Aurangabad and was blacklisted by the Regional Transport Office on November 17, 2020.

Besides the number plates, two CCTV DVRs, two CPUs, a hard disk, a laptop and a printer among other evidence has also been recovered from the river, all of which was allegedly thrown into the river as part of 'evidence destruction' by Vaze's aide API Riyaz Kazi.

NIA sources also stated that the recovered DVRs are from Vaze's housing society where the green Scorpio was parked between February 17 and 24 until it was taken to Antilia.

Sachin Vaze's CIU aide Riyaz Kazi's role in 'destruction of evidence'

Earlier that day, Republic TV had accessed CCTV footage of Vaze’s aide Riyaz Kazi from a number plate shop in Mumbai, where he is seen talking to the owner of the outlet. He can also be seen taking away DVDs and computer equipment from the shop. Riyaz Kazi was previously summoned by the NIA and the Mumbai Police's ATS in connection with the Antilia bomb scare probe and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren.

It is pertinent to point out that the NIA had seized multiple luxury cars over the last two weeks from which fake number plates were recovered. As per sources, both NIA and Maharashtra ATS had allegedly suspected Riyaz Kazi to have helped Sachin Vaze get the fake number plates. Earlier, Riyaz Kazi had collected the CCTV footage from Sachin Vaze's housing complex in Thane, following which he was repeatedly questioned. There is word from NIA that he may turn approver in the case.

