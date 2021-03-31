In Sachin Vaze Probe, NIA Gets 'extortion Diary' For 30 Mumbai Bars From Vinayak Shinde

Amid its ongoing investigation in the Mansuk Hiren murder probe and the Antilia Bomb scare case, the NIA has now recovered a diary from arrested cop and accused Vinayak Shinde's residence, sources reported on Wednesday. The recovered diary apparently reveals that Vinayak Shinde, who was convicted in the 2006 Lakhan Bhaiya case and is currently out on parole, was allegedly collecting 'protection money' from over 30 bars and clubs in Mumbai on behalf of the now-suspended Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze.

The development comes even as the Bombay High Court is hearing the plea filed by former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh seeking a CBI probe into the state's Home Minister Anil Deshmukh who has been accused of setting Vaze a Rs 100 crore/month target to extort Mumbai's restaurants and pubs.

Vinayak Shinde and Naresh Gaur remanded to NIA custody

On Tuesday, convicted cop Vinayak Shinde and bookie Naresh Gaur were remanded to NIA custody till April 7 in connection with the Mansukh Hiren death case. Both suspects were arrested by the Maharashtra ATS at 9 am on March 21 and handed over to the NIA after the central agency also took over the Mansukh Hiren case. The ATS had secured the custody of both suspects till March 30. However, the NIA presented them before a special NIA court seeking their custody for 10 more days.

In its argument, the NIA stated that two mobile phones, one iPhone, 7 SIM cards, one blank cover of SIM card have been seized while they also have one disclosure statement. Moreover, the NIA counsel also stated that a note containing 14 listed numbers was also recovered, among which 5 numbers were given to Sachin Vaze. As per the NIA, the numbers (SIM cards) were used for the crime. The NIA further argued that Vaze was also present when the plot was hatched. As per the agency's lawyer, Gaur handed over the SIM cards to Vinayak Shinde, who further gave them to Vaze. Shinde had also allegedly met Sachin Vaze at the CIU office for three hours on March 3, a day before Mansukh Hiren's death.

Antilia bomb scare and Sachin Vaze's arrest

On February 25, the security officer of Antilia-Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai informed the police of a suspicious Mahindra Scorpio parked near the premises. Following that, 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening note typewritten in English were recovered from the SUV. A fresh twist emerged when Mansuk Hiren, the vehicle owner was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

Hiren's wife accused Sachin Vaze over her husband's death. BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis produced call detail records which indicated that API Sachin Vaze was in touch with the deceased. Hiren's wife further revealed that the Scorpio was in Vaze's possession since November 2020. The NIA took over the Antilia Bomb Scare case on March 8 and registered an FIR under Sections 120 B, 286, 465, 473 and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4(a)(b)(i) of The Explosive Substances Act. After questioning Vaze for over 12 hours, the NIA arrested him and remanded him to custody till March 25 and then subsequently till April 3

The investigation so far also led to NIA examining various luxury cars used by the now-suspended API Sachin Vaze. In addition, the crime scene was also recreated. Moreover, the NIA also took over the case pertaining to Mansuk Hiren's death on March 20. Even so, the ATS also continued to investigate the case. Only after Thane Sessions Court order, the ATS handed over the case to the NIA on March 24. The NIA has recovered six cars associated with Vaze, and finally on Tuesday, one that belonged personally to him. On Sunday, the NIA also fished out the entire contents of Sachin Vaze's CIU office from the Mithi river.

(Image Credits: Republic World/PTI)