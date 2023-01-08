In Sandeep Singh Sexual Harassment Case, SIT Recovers Complainant's Torn T-shirt

The Chandigarh Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing sexual harassment allegations against former Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh recovered a torn t-shirt belonging to the complainant on Saturday.

The complainant, a junior athletics coach, alleged that Sandeep Singh misbehaved with her and tore her t-shirt on July 1 last year. The SIT collected the torn t-shirt as evidence.

Upon recovering the t-shirt, the SIT has added section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to the charges against Singh.

Haryana ex-Minister booked for sexual harassment

Sandeep Singh, the former Haryana Sports Minister, was booked for allegedly sexually harassing a female junior athletics coach. The woman lodged a complaint with the Chandigarh police.

Singh has dismissed the charges as baseless and called for an independent inquiry. After the allegations were made, Singh gave up his sports portfolio. The Haryana government issued a notification saying the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs has been allocated to the Haryana Chief Minister.

An FIR was filed against Singh under sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354 B (compelling her to be naked), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. The case was registered at Police Station Sector 26 in Chandigarh.