In SC, Harish Salve Assures Action On MoS Home's Son If He Doesn't Join Lakhimpur Probe

The Supreme Court on Friday conducted a suo-moto hearing on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that killed eight people, including four farmers. A division bench of CJI NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant, and Hima Kohli pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for not arresting Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish, who is an accused in the case.

Appearing on behalf of the UP government, Seniuor Advocate & Queen's Counsel Harish Salve stressed that the rigours of law will be applied against Mishra if he fails to turn up before the police on Saturday.

"The young man who is being targeted. We have given him notice. He has to show up at 11 am tomorrow. If the person does not come, rigour of law will take recourse," said the senior SC advocate, in response to the CJI's request for a status report on the investigation conducted so far.

The Chief Justice of India observed that Mishra has been booked under IPC Section 302 and it is the responsibility of the state government and the police to apprehend the accused immediately. To this, Salve cited the post mortem report of the deceased farmers which did not show gunshot injury.

CJI Ramana however maintained that this was not a ground for not taking Ashish Mishra into custody. Justice Kohli noted that "the proof of the pudding is in the eating".

"What is the message that we are sending? In normal circumstances, if 302 case (murder case) is registered what will the police do? Go and arrest the accused! The way the government is proceeding it does not seem serious" the CJI noted.

Assuring that action is being taken by the state government at the highest level, former Solicitor General Salve requested the bench to take up the matter on October 18. He also said that warrant will be issued against accused persons if action is not taken in the case by that time.

'CBI is not a solution': SC

Commenting that the SIT formed to probe this case consists only of local officers, the CJI reckoned that a proper probe may not be conducted. Queen's Counsel Harish Salve suggested that the bench can hand over the case to the CBI if it is not content with the progress of the investigation.

The CJI responded, "We have respect for you. We hope the state will take necessary steps due to the sensitivity of the issue. We are not making comments. CBI is not a solution for reasons known to you".

The bench asserted that it was dissatisfied with the status report of the investigation, filed by the Yogi Adityanath-led government. "Counsel (Salve) assures he will satisfy the court and also apprise the court of an alternative agency which can conduct the probe," CJI said. The bench also noted that Salve's assurance that the highest police officer in the State will be informed to preserve the evidence in the case.

The matter will now come up for hearing after the Dussehra vacation on October 20.

Lakhimpur violence probe

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 leading to the death of 8 persons including 4 farmers. As per the FIR lodged by the UP police on Monday, Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra and 15-20 unknown accused persons have been booked under IPC Sections 120B, 147, 148, 149, 279, 302, 304A, and 338.

Apart from an SIT, the state government constituted a single-member Commission of Inquiry of Justice (retd.) Pradeep Kumar Srivastava to probe the Lakhimpur violence. As per a notification issued on October 6, the commission has to complete its probe within a period of two months. Moreover, the UP police formed a 9-member monitoring committee led by DIG (Headquarters) Upendra Agrawal in connection with this case. So far, the police have arrested two suspects - Luvkush and Ashish Pandey.