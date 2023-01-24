In Second Failed Attempt, Delhi Mayor Elections Called Off Due To Ruckus In MCD House

In another failed attempt, the voting for the mayoral post of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been postponed for the second time this month.

Mayor elections in Delhi postponed again

The House was adjourned sine die following the commotion and ruckus between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP councillors. The House and polls for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor have been adjourned till the next date. Ahead of the Mayoral polls, BJP councillors in the House began sloganeering aggressively against Delhi CM Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the second time in two weeks that the Mayor polls couldn't reach a conclusion and had to be postponed. Earlier, on January 6, the maiden meeting of the newly elected 250-member MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) House was adjourned without electing the mayor and the deputy mayor amid loud protests by AAP councillors over the presiding officer's decision to administer the oath to the 10 aldermen first.

Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur are AAP's contenders for the post of MCD mayor. The BJP has nominated Rekha Gupta as its contender for the post. The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are - Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar (AAP), and Kamal Bagri (BJP).

Besides the mayor and deputy mayor, six members of the MCD's standing committee were also slated to be elected during the January 24 municipal House polls. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had come into being in April 1958 and its mayor wielded influential power and carried a huge prestige till 2012 when the corporation was spilt into three separate civic bodies, each having its own mayor.

The civic polls were held on December 4 and the counting of votes took place on December 7. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had emerged as a clear winner in the polls, bagging 134 wards and ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body. BJP won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats in the 250-member municipal house.

In 2022, the Centre brought legislation to unify the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (104 wards), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (104 wards), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (64 wards) into a single entity though it had capped the total number of wards at 250, down from 272 wards earlier. Delhi is now set to get a mayor for the city as a whole after a gap of 10 years.