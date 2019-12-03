WATCH: In Security Breach, Man Jumps In Front Of Rajnath Singh's Convoy, To Meet PM Modi

A man breached Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's high-level security near Parliament to ask for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. He halted Rajnath Singh's convoy as he lay down on the road. The 35-year-old man identified as Vishambhar Das Gupta is suspected to be unstable. He is a resident of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh and has been detained and taken to the Parliament Street Police Station. Watch the video below:

The man claimed that he wanted to meet PM Modi

#WATCH Delhi: A man came in front of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's convoy near Parliament, today. He claimed that he wanted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was later detained by the police. pic.twitter.com/yunm3vsVzr — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2019

PM Modi was addressing a rally in Jharkhand

When the convoy was near Parliament, the man lay down on the road around 1.25 pm, demanding that he be allowed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he wanted to get his name in the Aadhaar card changed, police said. PM Modi was not in Delhi when the incident took place. Around the time when the security breach was reported, PM Modi was addressing a rally in Jharkhand.

Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi's residence

On Monday, a security breach was reported from the New Delhi residence of Congress senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the last week in November. A vehicle reportedly holding five people entered the Vadra premises, and the people including a young girl came out of the car to approach Priyanka Gandhi for photos, reaching till the porch. When queried by Vadra's staff, the CRPF officials said that the car was allowed by the Delhi Police inside the property. The incident occurred days after the security of the Gandhi family was downgraded after they lost the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover. In a twist, it has emerged that the persons in the car were Congress workers.

READ | Security breach reported at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence, car drives in for photo

READ | Priyanka security breach: Robert Vadra calls it 'very big lapse'

SPG bill passed in Lok Sabha

The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha last Wednesday making two major changes to the security provided. The new SPG Bill states that only the Prime Minister of the country and the family that resides with him immediately will be given SPG security. The 2019 Bill also states that a former Prime Minister will be provided SPG cover only for a period of five years after he or she leaves the office. This means that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be under SPG cover currently.

READ | BIG TWIST: Security breach at Priyanka Vadra's house committed by Congress workers: Source

READ | Robert Vadra breaks silence on security breach at Priyanka Gandhi's house; slams Centre