In Seema Haider Re-run, Now Woman From Bangladesh Reaches Rajasthan For Lover

A re-run of the Seema Haider story has now come to light as a woman from Bangladesh entered India to meet his Indian lover in Rajasthan. According to sources, the woman named Umme Habiba became friends with Roshan Singh through social media and followed him to Rawla Mandi in Rajasthan's Anupgarh.

The major difference between the two stories, however, is that Habiba entered India legally on a tourist visa whereas Seema Haider made an illegal entry via Nepal with fake identity cards. Sources say Habiba found her way to Rajasthan's Bikaner via Kolkata and Delhi. Apart from her passport, the woman has Bangladeshi currency in her possession.

Bangladeshi woman refuses to leave her lover

Habiba and Roshan, sources say, first established contact six months ago and their friendship grew as they remained in touch through social media. Notably, the woman showed up to Roshan's house despite knowing he is married and has a seven-month-old son. Sources say that Habiba had a conversation with Roshan's wife Soma and expressed her desire to live with them in their house, which was strongly resisted by the latter.

According to Roshan's mother Krishna Bai, he got married to Soma two years ago and brought Soma home on September 3. Now the woman is refusing to leave saying she is too ashamed to return to her country now. Roshan's mother said that her two sons, Roshan and Malkeet, are labourers and she herself is employed through NREGA.

Unlike Sachin, Meena's family, who accepted Pakistani national Seema Haider, Roshan's mother and sisters want Habiba to return to her country and have appealed to the administration to take action. Meanwhile, the police is interrogating the woman taking into the account the sensitivity of Rawla Mandi which is close to the Pakistan border.