In Shahi Idgah Mosque Case, Muslim Side Files Objection To Survey Of Disputed Complex

In the Mathura Shahi Idgah Mosque case, the Muslim side has filed an objection to the survey of the disputed complex. Republic TV has learnt that the Muslim side has filed a recall application and till their arguments are not heard, no inspection will be conducted by the Amin commission.

Muslim side representing Shahi Idgah files objection in survey of disputed complex

This comes in connection with the survey of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque wherein Hindu Sena contended the mosque was built on the orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70 in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple near the birthplace of the deity Lord Krishna. As per the order of a district court passed on December 24, the survey report has to be submitted by January 20.

Republic Media Network on Monday spoke exclusively to Advocate Neeraj Sharma representing the Muslim side, said, "Both sides has appeared in front of the court. As per the law, the party against whom the petition has been filed they should also be heard. According to my understanding, the honourable court should legally allow us to keep our points before giving reaching to the verdict."

Neeraj Sharma further said, "We have already moved an application and have appealed the court to stop the survey report that is scheduled to be submitted by January 20. The court has accepted our order on record and has assured that we will be given fair chance to be heard. As of now, there will be no inspection done by the Amin commission in Shahi Idgah complex."

#BREAKING | Muslim side representing Shahi Idgah in Mathura has filed objection in the survey of disputed complex.

Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/eKMExWtRzc — Republic (@republic) January 2, 2023

Earlier, the mosque management opposed the survey ruling and will file their plea in court on Monday. The mosque side said, “The facts have been distorted to mislead the court.”

Mathura's Shahi Idgah mosque case

A petition was filed in a Mathura court seeking a survey of Shahi Idgah Masjid with the petitioner demanding the court to delegate a senior advocate as a commissioner, who could go and take stock of the land, and examine the Hindu symbols present at the site. The Hindu side claims the mosque was built on orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70 in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple near the birthplace of the deity, Lord Krishna.