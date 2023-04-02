In Shirdi, Swinging Cradle Spirals Out Of Control, Leaves 5 Injured | WATCH

Five people were injured after a swinging cradle broke in Maharashtra’s Shirdi during a Ram Navami Utsav. A video of the tragic incident has surfaced, showing the seriousness of the catastrophe.

In the video, people can be seen atop the joyride, before it breaks and spirals out of control. The police are looking into whether the cradle operator disregarded safety precautions.

Two lakh devotees visited Sai temple at Shirdi during Ram Navami

According to the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST), over two lakh devotees visited the Sai temple at Shirdi during the three-day Ram Navami festival that began on Wednesday, March 29.

In order to allow worshippers to see Saibaba, the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST), had declared that the temple will be open all night on March 30, the festival's main day.

Ram Navami celebrations have been held in a lavish manner ever since Sai Baba initiated them in 1911. “The trust has made elaborate preparations to ensure that devotees coming from different parts are provided food, water and shelter at the temple town,” said Rahul Jadhav, the trust CEO.

The trust officials said that over 100 Sai palkis from Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra reached Shirdi for the 3-day festival. SSST had deployed a mobile medical team on the Sinnar Shirdi route to provide emergency services.

To avoid any unfortunate incidents during the celebrations, the Ahmednagar police increased security at the temple town.