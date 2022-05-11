In Shocking Tape, IAMC Member Blames Indian Agencies For Terror Attacks, Covers For SIMI

Weeks after Republic Media Network unraveled the global anti-India plot being run by certain organizations and lobbies such as the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC), another sensational tape has been accessed that raises serious questions. In the undated tape, journalist Ajit Sahi, Advocacy Director for the IAMC, can be heard offering an exoneration-of-sorts for banned terrorist outfit Student’s Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), and claiming that 'central agencies were responsible for terrorist attacks in India'.

"The truth is, the question about Bhatkal (brothers) is raised here. I am speaking based on my investigation over 6 years that in India whatever terror attacks happen, I am certain that central agencies also have a hand in it. I am not scared to say this," Sahi says in a preposterous claim.

IAMC voices support for SIMI, Bhatkal brothers

Going on to exonerate the likes of SIMI, which has been involved in subversive activities for decades, he discusses how Indian agencies 'trapped' its members and threw them behind bars after bringing a ban on the group.

'SIMI's constitution and structure were very similar to SIO (Students Islamic Organisation of India). "Till 30, you can remain a member. When SIMI was banned in September 2001, its offices across India were captured by the police, and its boys were arrested. All membership registers fell into the hands of the police, and since then they tried to trap them. Not only were the members arrested, POTA (Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2002) brought in by Advani Ji was slapped," he claimed.

"I belong to UP. When my piece on SIMI was published, my mother called me and said that people were saying that being a Hindu you are writing this. I told her to say this to everyone-- that I am Hindu which is why I am writing this, because it is my duty. I will fight against injustice," Sahi went on to state.

SIMI's role has been proven in several terror conspiracy cases from Surat to Kochi. It has also been held responsible for orchestrating serial blasts in Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad. At least 100 of its former cadres are in jail for carrying out terror incidents. SIMI ultimately morphed into Indian Mujahideen (IM), spearheaded by Yasin and Riyaz Bhatkal, who serve as the founding members and top commanders of the IM.

The statement comes to light when there's an ongoing debate over the Sedition laws, which is itself the matter of a Supreme Court hearing over a batch of petitions challenging the Sedition law's constitutional validity. The topic of misuse of the laws has been raised at these hearings. After the Centre filed an affidavit stating its intent to reconsider and re-examine Section 124A of the IPC relating to Sedition, the Apex Court has issued an order urging states and the government of India to "restrain from registering any FIR, continuing any investigation or taking any coercive measures by invoking Section 124 A of IPC while the aforesaid provision of law is under consideration", and has said that the "Union of India shall be at liberty to issue the Directive as proposed and placed before us, to the State Governments/Union Territories to prevent any misuse of Section 124 A of IPC", till such time as the re-examination of the law is complete.

Republic Expose on Anti-India plot

Republic Media Network recently unraveled the web of connections on how in a synchronized manner, the USCIRF, IAMC, Fidelis Government Relations firm, and other lobbies were working against India. The IAMC, which has been booked under the UAPA for sharing fake photos and videos of a mosque burning in Tripura on social media was seen leading the campaign spreading fake news by circulating misleading videos from Ghaziabad as well. The IAMC also seems to be USCIRF’s go-to destination and platform to deliver talks, the Republic investigation found.

Investigation revealed that the IAMC had co-sponsored an event where the USCIRF Chair, Nadine Maenza, was the speaker. The September 2021 event discussed the implementation of the CAA and NRC in Assam. More recently, she was part of the IAMC event on 26 January 2022 on "Protecting India's Pluralist Constitution".

The USCIRF Senior Policy Analyst Niala Mohammad at an event organized by IAMC said, “We have recommended targeted sanctions on Indian government agencies and officials responsible for severe violations of religious freedom by freezing their assets and/or barring their entry into the United States”.

Notably, the IAMC in itself can not be played down as an innocuous organization, because of its alleged strong Pakistan backing. IAMC’s early conventions involved a person who was the spokesman for the Global Relief Foundation, which is another UNSC-designated terrorist group associated with Al-Qaeda.