In Shraddha Murder, Aaftab's Polygraph Test Underway; Cops Conduct Search Ops In Bhayandar

In the murder case of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla, the Delhi Police stepped up the investigation on Thursday. With its Manikpur counterparts, the Delhi Police reached Bhayandar Creek as it is suspected that Aaftab after murdering Shraddha, had dumped some crucial evidence in the waterbody.

In the visuals accessed, officials can be seen onboard boats in the creek, conducting search operations. Shraddha's phone, among other things, is being searched, which will help solidify the case against Aaftab.

Pertinently, when the missing report filed by the Manikpur Police was transferred to the Delhi Police, during the initial interrogation, Aaftab had spun the tale that Shraddha left the house on May 22, after a fight. Aaftab said that Shraddha had only carried her phone with her and had left her belongings in his flat. He had said that there had been no contact between them since the time she left.

However, when police traced the bank account of the couple, it showed a transaction of Rs 54,000 from Shraddha’s net banking account app to Aftab’s account. The location of the bank transfer that took place on May 26 also turned out to be near the Mehrauli police station area.

Thereafter, Aaftab and Shraddha's rented accommodation in the Chhattarpur area of Delhi was raided, and the accused was arrested. He was remanded to six-day police custody, but the same was extended first by five days and then for another four days by the court.

In a police note issued, the officials said that Aaftab verbally confessed to strangulating Shraddha on May 18, cutting the body into pieces, and gradually, over a period of time, disposing off the pieces. Calling the responses given by Aaftab 'deceptive', the Delhi Police in the report justified filing the application for conducting his Narco-analysis test, which was approved by the Saket Court, and is being conducted.

"A polygraph test is underway, there can be more sessions. More information can not be shared. A collective team of experts will decide when the Narco test will be conducted, " said Deepa Verma, Director of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Shraddha murder accused Aftab.