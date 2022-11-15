In Shraddha Murder Case, 1 Woman & 2 Men Under Police Radar; Used To Visit Aaftab In Flat

A day after the Delhi Police solved a 6-month-old murder case, arresting Aaftab Poonawalla for killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, the officials have suspected the involvement of others. Republic learned from a source that a girl and two boys are on the radar of the Delhi Police.

From the preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the trio used to visit the flat where the chopped pieces of Shraddha's body were stored in a double-door refrigerator, and the police is seeking an answer to the question- whether or not they were aware of the crime.

Shraddha murder case

As per the police, in 2018, Shraddha joined a call centre in Mumbai, and she met Aaftab on a dating app. In six to seven months' time, they got into a relationship, and Shraddha informed her family that she would be living in with Aaftab. Against her family's wishes, Shraddha moved in with Aaftab.

Soon thereafter, she called her mother and complained of frequent fights, in which she was beaten up by Aaftab. After her mother's demise, Shraddha communicated the same to her father, and she was advised to leave Aaftab. When Shraddha did not agree to leave Aaftab, her father stopped talking to her.

In September, one of her friends contacted her father, informing him that her (Shraddha's) phone was switched off for the past two months. Then, he filed a Missing Report at a police station in Manikpur, Maharashtra, which was later transferred to Mehrauli, Delhi after it came to light that the couple had shifted to the national capital.

When the police called Aaftab for questioning, he changed his statement multiple times, which made the police suspicious. On the basis of the suspicion, Aaftab and Shraddha's rented accommodation in the Chhattarpur area of Delhi was raided, and the accused was arrested. He has been remanded to six-day police custody.

"The man strangulated the woman and later chopped up her body into multiple parts. As the murder took place in the month of May, he kept disposing of the body parts over the period of months, and in the meantime, he stored the body parts in his fridge. We have recovered a lot of things and more things are yet to be recovered," the police had said.