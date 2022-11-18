In Shraddha Murder, Mysterious Black Polythene Recovered From Forests Aaftab Frequented

In a big development in the gruesome Shraddha murder case, the Delhi Police on Friday made a recovery in its Gurugram search, possibly linked to the victim's body parts, by recovering a black polythene.

The development came after Delhi police on Friday arrived at the Mehrauli forest again to investigate more details regarding the case. Notably, as per Aaftab's statements, he said that he disposed off Sharddha's body parts in the forest area of Mehrauli over a period of time.

#BREAKING | Shraddha murder investigation: Delhi police makes recovery in black polythene. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/lYxOf1q54R — Republic (@republic) November 18, 2022

Speaking to Republic, forensic expert SK Gupta, who conducted a search at Aaftab and Shraddha's residence, said, "All the evidence collected during the search were handed to the police. Anything regarding the case can be said only after examining the found body parts."

Meanwhile, a five-member team of Delhi police has arrived in Mumbai's Vasai to collect more evidence and record the statements of people associated with Shraddha and killer Aaftab.

What Police is yet to find

Moving forward in the case, the Saket court on Thursday allowed Delhi police's plea to conduct a narco test on Aaftab and also extended the police custody of the accused by five more days. According to sources, the police’s demand for conducting the narco test came in a bid to establish the missing chain of events and find out shreds of evidence in the gruesome Shraddha murder case.

According to sources, the police approached the court as they have not yet been able to recover the victim’s severed head, phone and weapon used during the murder.

Were more people involved?

The police is also suspicious that there is also the involvement of a second partner of Aaftab, who helped him commit the crime. However, Aaftab denied the role of any other person in the murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar.

A narco test will likely be conducted to ensure the veracity of various claims made by Aaftab during the investigation. As per the sources, it was also revealed that the accused had changed his statements during the probe and seemed to be non-cooperative.