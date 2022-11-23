In Shraddha Walkar Murder Case, Aaftab's Polygraph Delayed After He Cites Having Fever

The polygraph test of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar at their residence in south Delhi on May 23, was not conducted on Wednesday, said special commissioner of police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda.

Sources privy to the development said that Aaftab told the police that he has a fever following which the plan for the polygraph test today was scrapped. The test is likely to be conducted on Thursday.

The test was going to be conducted at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Delhi's Rohini. On Monday, a court granted permission for the test on Aaftab. After the polygraph test, a narco-analysis test will be done.

According to sources, the polygraph test, also called the 'lie detector' test, is being performed on Poonawala as he was misleading the probe. It was also revealed that he had changed his statements several times during the investigation and seemed to be non-cooperative.

In a polygraph test, the person will be asked a set of questions, while his physiological indicators such as pulse rate, blood pressure, and respiration are measured. This information is then used to determine if the person is lying.

Shraddha's 2020 SOS to cops accessed

In what could be huge evidence in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Shraddha's police complaint, which was filed on November 23, 2020, said that Aaftab tried to kill her and had threatened to chop her into pieces. In the complaint, Shraddha informed the police that Aaftab's parents were aware of the beating.

However, on December 19, 2020, Shraddha withdrew her complaint against Aaftab. In the statement, she said that Aaftab's parents came to her residence and "we compromised our problems with mutual understanding."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that the government would investigate why no action was taken by the police. He stated that Shraddha could have been saved had action been taken.