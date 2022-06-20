In a major breakthrough in the murder case of Punjab singer Sidhu Moosewala, three persons, including two of the main shooters, have been arrested, Delhi Police Special Cell said on Monday. A large number of arms and explosives have been recovered. One of the arrested has been identified as a module head of shooters.

Moosewala, the singer-politician who had joined the Indian National Congress months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa district.

In a press conference, Delhi Police said that main shooter Priyavrat fauji, module head who was in Bolero during the crime, shooter Kashish alias Kuldeep and Keshav, who transported the shooters after the incident and participated in all the recces along with the four shooters of Bolero module, arrested.

"Six shooters were identified. Two modules of shooters who were in touch with Goldy Brar were involved in this incident. Manpreet Manu fired at Sidhu Moose Wala. All 6 shooters fired multiple rounds of bullets," cop said.

Delhi Police has recovered eight high-explosive grenades, grenade launchers, 20 rounds of assault rifles, 36 rounds of pistols and parts of assault rifles. The miscreants had kept grenade in case if guns did not suffice, it added.

Moosewala case: Suspect Jadhav tells Pune cops he was in Guj on day of killing

Santosh Jadhav, a suspect in Moosewala's murder, told police that he was in Gujarat and in Punjab on May 29 when the singer was killed, a senior official said on Saturday.

Jadhav and Navnath Suryawanshi, alleged members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were arrested from Gujarat on June 12 and later brought to Pune. Abhinav Deshmukh, Pune Rural SP, said Jadhav's "version" of being in Gujarat and not in Punjab is being verified.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been identified as the main conspirator in the Punjab singer's murder. He is currently under the custody of the Punjab Police. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a member of the Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder.

More than 10 accused, including Bishnoi, have been arrested in the case. The police have also identified four shooters involved in the crime, an official statement said on Thursday.