In Sikkim, Indian Army Rescues Over 1000 Tourists Stranded In Heavy Snowfall

The Indian Army rescued over 1,000 tourists trapped in the upper reaches of East Sikkim at Chhangu following a significant snowstorm, informed the officials on March 16.

The tourists who were saved comprised young people, women, and the elderly.

Notably the Indian Army earlier on March 12 in collaboration with civil Police and administration rescued 370 tourists stuck owing to heavy snowfall in East Sikkim, said an official release.

Over 100 vehicles became stuck in the deep snow while the tourists were leaving Natu La & Tsomgo (Changgu) Lake, it claimed.

The tourists, according to the official release, were returning from Natu La & Tsomgo (Changgu) Lake when around 100 vehicles got trapped in the heavy snowfall.

Operation Himrahat launched

A rescue mission known as "Operation Himrahat" was launched by Trishakti Corps troops in collaboration with the civil police and administration on March 11, according to the statement.

The statement also claims that the tourists were relocated to safe regions, given shelter, warm clothing, medical attention, and hot meals.

The statement went on to say that careful planning had been done with the General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) for the road opening in the morning.

The road opening work was started on March 12 in the morning with the aid of GREF dozers. According to the report, the route was open by 9 am, allowing vehicles to travel to Gangtok.

According to the statement, the forces' swift response brought relief and comfort to the trapped visitors under the bad weather conditions and ensured early clearance of the road to enable the movement of vehicles to Gangtok.

Later, the stranded tourists and the civil administration of Sikkim expressed their gratitude for the timely relief provided by the Army personnel.

The statement emphasised that the Army is always proactive in helping tourists and the local residents while securing the border in the Himalayas' Super High-Altitude regions.