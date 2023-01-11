In 'sinking' Joshimath, Preparations For Demolition Of Hotels, Houses Underway For 2nd Day

In the Joshimath land subsidence issue, the preparations for the demolition of hotels and residences in the area are underway for the second day. The demolition drive that began on Tuesday was halted after the hotel owners and locals staged a massive protest over the abrupt action demanding assurance of compensation from the government. More families were evacuated from the danger zone as the number of affected houses rose to over 700.

On Wednesday morning, the owner of the Malari Inn T Singh Rana continued his sit-in protest along with his family members demanding compensation. He said, "My son lives in France, I can go anywhere but I'm sitting here for the people of Joshimath".

Notably, the Uttarakhand government directed for the razing of unstable structures, starting with Hotels Malari Inn and Mount View as they were leaning towards each other dangerously, posing a threat to human settlements around them. A large number of locals were also protesting, claiming there was no clarity on how the people whose properties were to be demolished will be compensated.

"Govt will fight all challenges": MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt on Joshimath Sinking

Republic spoke exclusively to MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt met who visited Joshimath on Tuesday to take stock of the current situation and affected people in the area.

"Cracks have also been witnessed in Amry areas, we have removed the personnel from that area and made other safe arrangements for them. Our forces are always ready for the rescue of the locals here. We have prepared multiple teams whether it be in the engineering or medical department. Everyone deployed in the area has been alerted and is on standby. The government is making all kinds of arrangements and Prime Minister Modi is taking stock of each and every detail. CM Dhami is closely monitoring the situation."

MoS Bhatt added, "It is painful as people are forced to leave the homes that they built from hard-earned money, we understand. But for the government, the utmost priority is to save the lives of the citizens and arrangements will be made for them. Whatever challenges will come in the way, the government will fight them with full determination."

Notably, more than 700 houses in Uttarakhand's hilly town of Joshimath have developed cracks as a result of the continued land subsidence in the area. Roads are cracked and there are cracks in buildings too. The town has been declared a 'sinking zone' in the wake of continuing land subsidence with several houses, roads, and other buildings developing cracks. With authorities from PMO to the state government keeping an eye on the issue, the teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have already reached Joshimath.