In Sister Abhaya Murder Case, Life Imprisonment For Convicts Father Kotoor & Sister Sephy

A special CBI court in Thiruvanthpuran in Kerala on Tuesday had found Father Thomas Kottoor, 69, and Sister Sephy, 55, guilty in connection with the 1992 murder of Sister Abhaya. Now, as per the sentence awarded by the Special CBI court on Wednesday, both the accused in the case have been handed life imprisonment. However, the third accused in the Kerala nun murder case, Father Jose Poorthrikkayil was discharged earlier due to lack of evidence.

Kerala Nun Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Special CBI court pronounces verdict

Special CBI judge K Sanal Kumar charged Father Thomas Kotttoor and Sister Sephy under Section 302 (murder) and Section 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court also found Father Kottoor guilty of an offence under Section 449 of IPC (Criminal trespass).

Sources informed Republic Media Network that after the verdict was delivered, Father Thomas Kottoor asked for reducing the punishment as he is suffering from cancer. Court's order came in connection with the death of Sister Abhaya, whose body was found in the well of St Pius Convent on March 27, 1992. Sister Abhaya was a second-year student of BCM college, Kottayam and was staying at the convent.

Sister Abhaya gets justice after 28 years

Initially, the murder of Sister Abhaya was investigated by the local police and state crime branch, which concluded that she had committed suicide. It was later on March 29, 1993, CBI took over the probe and filed 3 closure reports which stated that though it was a case of murder, the culprits could not be found. However, on September 4, 2008, the Kerala High Court entered the probe and came down heavily on CBI over the handling of the case, saying the agency was "still a prisoner of those who wield political and bureaucratic power". The Kerala HC then directed that CBI's Delhi unit hand over the probe to its Kochi counterpart.

Following the direction of Kerala High Court, CBI arrested Father Thomas Kottoor, Father Jose Poorthrikkayil and Sister Sephy on the charge of Sister Abhaya's murder. According to the prosecution, Kottoor and Poorthrikkayil were having an illicit relationship with Sephy, who was also an inmate of the convent. The chargesheet of Kerala nun murder case said, "on the night of March 27, 1992, Abhaya allegedly saw Kattoor and Sephy in a compromising position, following which the 3 accused hacked her with an axe and threw her into the well."

Later in 2008, the 3 accused were arrested and then released on bail by the Kerala High Court in 2009. Upon coming out of the jail, Sister Sephy refused to talk to media, while father Kattoor claimed that he was innocent. He said, "I am innocent. I have done no wrong, God is with me. I will proceed as per God's plans."

According to a news agency, PTI, Abhaya's parents Thomas and Leelamma died a few years ago, waiting in vain for justice for their daughter, while her brother said that he was very happy with the verdict. During the course of the trial, which began on August 26, 2019, many prosecution witnesses had turned hostile. However, Adakka Raju, a petty thief who had gone to the convent that fateful day to steal something, told the court he had seen the 2 priests at the convent in the wee hours and stuck by his words throughout the trials.

(With PTI inputs)