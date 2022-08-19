In Special Search Operation, Hawala Operator Held For Funding Terror Outfits LeT & Al-Badr

The Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation arrested a Hawala operation for funding terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Al-Badr. The operation was carried out by the police forces of the two Union Territories, J&K and Delhi, with assistance from central agencies. According to the sources, the Hawala money from the sources was used for funding terror activities in the Kashmir valley. The duo have been identified as Abdul Hamid Mir from Mendhar area of Poonch and Mohd Yasin from Meena Bazar area of New Delhi.

The police said a person was apprehended from Bus Stand area of Jammu with 10 lakh rupees cash and upon his sustained interrogation, he revealed that this money was being taken to finance terror activities in the region. He revealed during the investigation that Yaseen gave him around Rs 10 lakh for further use in terrorist activities in the UT. Official added that 7 lakh rupees cash was recovered from Mohd Yaseen that was also meant for terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K Police has registered FIR vide No. 37/2022, dt. 18/08/2022, u/s 13/17/18/40 UA(P) Act, PS Bus Stand, Jammu and more forward and backward links are being worked upon.

Special Police Commissioner of Delhi Special cell HGS Dhaliwal informed, "A team of Special Cell led by Inspector Sunil Kumar Rajain and Inspector Ravinder Joshi of New Delhi Range under the supervision of ACP Lalit Mohan Negi and ACP Hridaya Bhushan apprehended 48-year-old Mohammad Yaseen, a resident of Gali Nalbandan, Turkman Gate, Delhi," Dhaliwal said, adding, "Yaseen was working as an agent in Hawala transactions that were being used to fund terror outfits LeT and Al Badr."

Hawala network busted in Jammu and Kashmir

The central agencies and Jammu and Kashmir Police on August 18 received information regarding a person engaged in funding terrorist activities and operating from Meena Bazar in Delhi. Accordingly, a raiding team was constituted and deployed at and around Delhi's Meena Bazar. Following the information, the police apprehended Mohammad Yaseen.

Yaseen was reportedly working as a garment trader, who was operating from Meena Bazar, Delhi. He worked as a conduit of hawala money. He used to collect funds received from sources based abroad and then was delivering that money to terror operatives in Jammu and Kashmir.

During interrogation, Mohammad Yaseen disclosed that the hawala money was being sent to Surat and Mumbai in India through South Africa. Mohd. Yaseen was the Delhi link in this hawala chain and from Delhi, this amount was further transferred to Jammu and Kashmir through different couriers. The amount was further given to operatives of banned terror outfits LeT and Al-Badr.

Recently, Mohammad Yaseen received Rs 24 lakh sent via Hawala from South Africa. Out of the Rs 24 lakh received, he transferred Rs 17 lakh to terror operatives in Jammu and Kashmir through two different couriers. Notably, Rs 10 lakh given to arrested accused Abdul Hamid Mir by him were seized by Jammu and Kashmir Police, whereas the remaining Rs 7 lakh were recovered from his house during the search.

Image: ANI