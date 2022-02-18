In Srinagar, CRPF Soldier Suffers Injury In Grenade Attacks Targeting J&K Police & Forces

In a shocking development, one CRPF personnel was injured in a grenade explosion by alleged terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on February 18 in the busy Nowhatta area of Srinagar. A top source confirmed to Republic TV that perpetrators hurled the grenade towards a team of security personnel at around 13.30 PM, adding that the explosion occurred by the roadside after it failed to impact the target.

Terrorists hurled grenades towards the joint Naka party of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF in the Nowhatta area of the city, resulting in injuries to one cop, officials informed Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil of Republic TV. The CRPF and J&K Police have cordoned off the area and prompted a search operation to nab the involved terrorists.

CRPF officer injured after grenade attacks in Srinagar

The terrorist lobbed the grenade towards a team of security personnel at around 13.30 PM, officials said, adding that the grenade exploded by the roadside. The injured was rushed to a hospital where his condition was reported to be stable, the officials further said.

Fazil further brought to the fore that a shop establishment was impacted due to the said attacks and culprits fled had area, taking advantage of the crowd amid Friday prayers.

The update comes as the J&K Police, on January 25, had confirmed to have arrested an overground worker (OGW) involved in a grenade attack in the city's Hari Singh High Street area that resulted in injuries to several persons.

With repeated attempts of infiltration across the Line of Control (LOC) and the international border (IB), security forces remain on alert to deflect any suspicious intrusion into the Indian territory. Apart from the international borders, several JeM and LeT terrorists are also being killed in encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, while cordon and search operations are actively being carried out for busting terrorist hideouts in the valley.

The latest grenade attack adds to the series of attacks that were carried out during the month of February 2022.

J&K Police officer killed in Bandipora attack on February 11

On February 11, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had informed that the terrorists hurled a grenade at the security forces stationed on duty. Republic TV learnt that grenades were hurled aiming at the security officials located at the Naka where the J&K Police and BSF were deployed. Both the forces had suffered grave injuries.

Twin Pakistan drones pushed back by BSF in Punjab's Gurdaspur

On February 7, in yet another attempted drone attack from Pakistan, two unmanned aerial vehicles were pushed back by BSF stationed in Gurdaspur in Punjab in the wee hours on Sunday. Top sources informed that the first attempt was intercepted by BSF personnel at about 1:30 AM while the second drone's entry was hampered at 2:10 AM.

Sources further confirmed that BSF resorted to heavy rounds of firing upon witnessing intruders' movement from the Pakistan territory in the Samba sector. Amid the dense fog and almost zero visibility, Pakistan took advantage of the possibilities and allegedly attempted to transport a heavy chunk of narcotics via drones, sourced informed. However, the attempt was thwarted by BSF soldiers.