Kerala: Chickens Lay Eggs With Green Yolks, Experts Crack The Mystery

Researchers in Kerala have cracked the mystery behind green yolk egg-laying hens after the phenomenon went viral on social media. Recently, a farmer named Shihabudheen AK, who owns a poultry farm in Kerala shared some mind-tickling pictures on Facebook of eggs that had green yolk inside them. The rare occurrence had become a mystery to Shihabudheen as much as it was to netizens who after seeing the post went on to attribute it with aliens.

Mystery solved

However, when the incident came to the notice of some experts from Kerala veterinary and animal sciences university (KVASU), they decided to go into the root of the matter. According to reports, experts from KVASU discovered that the unusual incident occurred due to the eating habits of the hens. Experts told the press that when they fed the diet prepared inside the university, the hens started laying normal eggs. Shihabudheen later confirmed that he was feeding herbs and plants along with seeds to his chickens.

Shihabudheen, happy with the results of his genetic engineering has started taking bookings for the rare eggs on social media, providing his personal mobile number for those who want to order the unusual eggs. Netizens were amazed by the occurrence but that didn't keep them away from poking fun on social media. One user commented, "There is no use of giving green food. Need to give the blue one. Then Yellow and blue will be green together." While another wrote, "Good first type of wild chickens are like in Kerala, if you ask them, you will know shibu."

