In Sushant & Disha Cases, Nitesh Rane Surprised At CM Uddhav's Remark On Suicide, Aaditya

BJP leader Nitesh Rane said he was ‘surprised’ that Maharashta Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called the Sushant Singh Rajput case as ‘suicide’ in his speech on the occasion of Dussehra. He stated that the comment raised eyebrows when the CBI investigation was still on, including the Disha Salian case and her fiance Rohan Rai being probed. The politician stated that the CM clarifying that his son, MLA-minister Aaditya Thackeray was not involved in the case, proved that something was amiss.

READ: Nitesh Rane Reminds CM Uddhav Of Sena's 'Hindu Rashtra' Demand Amid 'Turned Secular?' Row

Nitesh Rane on CM Uddhav Thackeray’s comment on Sushant

In an exclusive interview with Repbulic TV, Nitesh Rane said, “He clearly referred to the case of Sushant Singh Rajput as a case of suicide, that nothing came out of it and that his son’s name was dragged in it and that the entire Thackeray family name got spoiled. I was actually very surprised how Uddhav ji came to know that it’s suicide. The CBI investigation is still on, no closure report has been filed."

"They are investigating all factors including the Disha Salian case. We heard Rohan Rai’s friends have been contacted and the officers went to his house. Why is Uddhav ji then saying that this was a case of suicide? What is his interest in the case and why is he giving a clarification that his son’s name is dragged. That shows something is wrong and suspicious in the entire picture. Something that they are trying to hide, something that they want to ensure that doesn’t come in the public eye,” the leader continued.

READ: Sushant & Disha Cases: Amit Shah Replies To Nitesh Rane's Letter For Security To Rohan Rai

He added, “‘Uddhav ji clearly looked frustrated. He is protecting his son, what has his son done?”

Rane also stated that the Uddhav government was considering the Mumbai Police as his own . “He thinks mumbai Police is his own as if it is his property. It is not the property of one family. They belongs to the entire city as they protect every citizen.”

"If the Mumbai Police would have got a free hand, they could have cracked this case. But even the Attorney General for Bihar had stated in the Supreme court that the CM's son might be involved that's why such actions were taken," he also said.

Nitesh Rane continued, "I have complete trust that PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, will give justice to Sushant and Disha. Keep patience. Many people are being targetted, your channel is being targetted."

He also stated, "The CBI is probing it minutely. If the Disha Salian case opens up, there is no doubt that the Sushant case will be solved. I am sure justice will prevail and at the right time, right decision will come out."

(Watch the full interview above)

Rane's claims on Disha case

Rane has made numerous other big claims about the Disha case in the past few days. He had claimed that Disha had called 100 before her death, while questioning the lack of calls for four hours before her death in her call data records. Rane also stated that Rohan Rai came down 25 minutes after Disha’s fall from the building, wondering where he was till then.

Rane claimed that Disha had called Sushant about misbehaviour with her at a party, after which he informed Rhea Chakraborty, who informed another person, after which a person was sent to Disha’s home.

Rane has also written to Home Minister Amit Shah to provide protection to Rohan Rai amid information that he has been shifting locations, from Mangaluru to Nagpur.

READ: On Disha Salian Case, Nitesh Rane Reveals Why He Waited; Curious About CBI's 'first' Move

READ: Disha Case: 'Obvious & Expected,' Says Nitesh Rane On Mumbai Police's 'dialled 100' Denial