In Sushant Case, AIIMS Report Brings lapses Of Mumbai Police And Cooper Hospital To Fore

Republic Media Network has accessed details of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) report in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case that point out certain lapses in the Cooper autopsy report and also raised questions on the ligature marks on the actor's body. According to details accessed by Republic, no clean chit has been given to Cooper hospital doctors who performed the autopsy and while major procedural lapses have also been found during the investigation on the part of Mumbai Police.

AIIMS panel detects big lapses

With regards to the samples that were supposed to be collected, top forensic sources have said that the urine sample that was supposed to be collected was not done so by the Mumbai Police and the buck was passed on to forensics department saying the forensic department did not eventually want it and that is the reason it was not collected. Sources said that AIIMS in their report has expressed serious apprehension on the FSL report handed over by the Cooper Hospital. The report also states that drug test was not done on Sushant at the time of post-mortem.

On Wednesday, Republic reported that the report does not rule out any angle in Sushant's case, including the murder angle which is being allegedly backed on evidence and testimonies contrary to the purported 'suicide theory'. As per sources, these conclusive findings by the medical body are not contrary to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reports after their recently concluded first leg of investigation in the case.

'No angles have been ruled out'

While sources claim that CBI is tightlipped about the details revealed in the AIIMS reports, it has been informed that the CBI considers these medical findings as 'opinions' on which they are likely to base the rest of their investigation. The CBI has maintained that "no angles have been ruled out" and has reassured through a statement on Monday that the investigation is being conducted in a professional manner.

As per sources, the second leg of the CBI investigation is likely to commence later this week after taking into consideration the conclusive findings of the AIIMS report. The CBI is expected to map out their future plan of action within this week. They are also likely to re-examine Dipesh Sawant, Sidharth Pithani, and all of Sushant's staff that was present in the house on the morning of June 14 when the actor was found dead in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai.

