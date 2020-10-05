In Sushant Case, Arnab Goswami Questions AIIMS' Dr Sudhir Gupta's Complete Flip-flop

Republic Media Network on Monday exposed a stunning u-turn and a change in the stance of AIIMS Forensic Head Dr Sudhir Gupta against the backdrop of his 'unofficial leaks' about the suicide theory in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Questioning the AIIMS forensic panel head, Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami asked why Dr Sudhir Gupta who had earlier taken such a vocal stance against the handling of the crime scene in the case had flip-flopped.

Arnab Goswami Exposes The Sushant Case U-Turn

"Forty-three days ago Sudhir Gupta gave a statement and now he is saying something else. He should come out in the open and say it now. If he wants to lie, he should come out and say it in the open," said Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Various media outlets have concluded that Sushant had committed suicide based on what has selectively been 'unofficially' told to them. These unofficial leaks come after the AIIMS team on September 28 submitted its report, based on its analysis of the Mumbai police's post-mortem and autopsy report which included photographic evidence.

"I want to ask all the Sushant Singh Rajput fans with folded hands, do not lose hope. These are lies and false narratives. Please continue to question these people. Sudhir Gupta had said that the crime scene was not kept intact, it had been contaminated, it is not suitable, the autopsy report has loopholes and other things. Based on this, no conclusive report can be released. This is what Dr Sudhir Gupta had said in his phone call," said Arnab Goswami. "Then how is something who was not suitable, become suitable 40 days later? These channels who are lying, calling Sushant's fans thugs, what will they answer now? We will not let lies be peddled under our watch," he added.

Dr Sudhir Gupta's complete flip-flop exposed in #SushantAIIMSTape

Republic Media Network has aired the ultimate proof which shreds the lies in the case of the late actor's death and will silence the 'suicide theorists'. On August 22, just a day after the AIIMS panel was formed on the recommendation of the CBI, Dr Sudhir Gupta who was the head of the panel had raised several questions on the Cooper Hospital's report and had questioned the Mumbai Police in a conversation with Republic's Editor Special Projects Prakash Singh.

Dr Sudhir Gupta had made it clear that the "crime scene has not been kept intact" and also alleged there was "contamination of evidence". The startling revelations from August 22 completely contradict his views now.

"Why was the autopsy done in such a hurry, was any videography done? There was contamination of evidence and is not suitable for further examination with sanctity. I had never given permission to open Sunanda Pushkar's room for four years. There was also a case of DK Ravi in Bangalore," he had said to Republic's Prakash Singh.

Republic Media Network also has WhatsApp Chats with Dr Sudhir Gupta from August 11 wherein he had raised questions on forensics. "The panel of five doctors of Cooper conducted autopsy...only one is junior level forensic doctor...rest 4 are just medical officer. The panel must be of forensic specialist as per norms. Who constituted the medical board? What was justification for the medical board...by the police?" were some of the questions asked by Dr Sudhir Gupta then.

Together, the conversation and the WhatsApp chats accessed by Republic Media Network bring to light a complete change in stance by the head of the AIIMS medical board, who had upon being handed the case lamented the contamination of the crime scene and raised questions over the manner in which things were done by the Mumbai Police and the Cooper hospital. In effect, in the video as well, he had ruled that what had been provided was insufficient for conducting an examination that would later allegedly yield 'conclusive findings' and a '100%' result.

