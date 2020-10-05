In Sushant Case, Dr Sudhir Gupta's ‘hanging’ Theory Caught Red-handed; Previous Stance Out

Republic Media Network on Monday exposed AIIMS Forensic Department head Dr Sudhir Gupta who has unofficially claimed that the "Sushant's death is a case of suicide and the murder angle has been completely ruled out." On August 22, just a day after the AIIMS panel was formed on the recommendation of the CBI, Dr Sudhir Gupta who is the head of the panel had raised several questions on the Cooper Hospital's report and had questioned the Mumbai Police in a conversation with Republic's Editor Special Projects Prakash Singh.
Here are the questions and statements by Dr Sudhir Gupta on Cooper Hospital's autopsy report and Mumbai Police's handling of the crime scene:
Dr Sudhir Gupta's startling revelations from August 22 completely contradict his views now. Republic Media Network also has WhatsApp Chats with Dr Sudhir Gupta, from August 11, wherein he had raised questions on forensics. "The panel of five doctors of Cooper conducted autopsy...only one is junior level forensic doctor...rest 4 are just medical officer. The panel must be of forensic specialist as per norms. Who constituted the medical board? What was justification for the medical board...by the police?" were some of the questions asked by Dr Sudhir Gupta then.
Together, the conversation and the WhatsApp chats accessed by Republic Media Network bring to light a complete change in stance by the head of the AIIMS medical board, who had upon being handed the case lamented the contamination of the crime scene and raised questions over the manner in which things were done by the Mumbai Police and the Cooper hospital. He had also subsequently openly questioned the manner in which the autopsy was conducted. In effect, in the video as well, he had ruled that what had been provided was insufficient for conducting an examination that would later allegedly yield 'conclusive findings' and a '100%' result.
