In Sushant Case, Dr Sudhir Gupta's ‘hanging’ Theory Caught Red-handed; Previous Stance Out

Republic Media Network on Monday exposed AIIMS Forensic Department head Dr Sudhir Gupta who has unofficially claimed that the "Sushant's death is a case of suicide and the murder angle has been completely ruled out." On August 22, just a day after the AIIMS panel was formed on the recommendation of the CBI, Dr Sudhir Gupta who is the head of the panel had raised several questions on the Cooper Hospital's report and had questioned the Mumbai Police in a conversation with Republic's Editor Special Projects Prakash Singh.

Here are the questions and statements by Dr Sudhir Gupta on Cooper Hospital's autopsy report and Mumbai Police's handling of the crime scene:

"I will have a look at the report and also the loopholes in the autopsy report. Firstly, why was the autopsy done in such a hurry? Then, was any videography done?"

"It's a surprise to see that the crime scene has not been kept intact. It has been contaminated."

"The crime scene was not kept intact. We cannot call it destruction. So, it has been contaminated and is not suitable for further examination with sanctity."

"There is a rule of investigation. The police-involved primarily, are not the final investigators. There is the Sessions Court and the High Court after that. Then there is the Supreme Court. We can take the judgement of the Supreme Court as final. When primary state police know that there are any dispute and contest in demand, the High Court or state government can transfer it to a higher agency. So, till the time the case is not pulled down and settled by the judiciary, they have to keep all the evidence and places from where the body has been recovered intact. The closure can be opened only with the approval of the judiciary. Like in the case of Sunanda Pushkar..."

"Necessary medical papers related to the death of SSR will be sent shortly... So we are waiting for them. After that, we will analyse it, find the loopholes...Why did they not mention the time of death? The criteria are...He was declared dead in the flat only. He was taken directly to the mortuary, not in an emergency. So how did they presume, he is dead, that requires an emergency medical revival situation. So it was that it's death at that time...After that, the timing of doing the autopsy is fixed."

Dr Sudhir Gupta's startling revelations from August 22 completely contradict his views now. Republic Media Network also has WhatsApp Chats with Dr Sudhir Gupta, from August 11, wherein he had raised questions on forensics. "The panel of five doctors of Cooper conducted autopsy...only one is junior level forensic doctor...rest 4 are just medical officer. The panel must be of forensic specialist as per norms. Who constituted the medical board? What was justification for the medical board...by the police?" were some of the questions asked by Dr Sudhir Gupta then.

READ | Hathras: CM Yogi Adityanath asks police to handle cases related to women with sensitivity

READ | ‘Forensically unsuitable' Sushant crime scene to '100% hanging', AIIMS' Dr Gupta exposed

Together, the conversation and the WhatsApp chats accessed by Republic Media Network bring to light a complete change in stance by the head of the AIIMS medical board, who had upon being handed the case lamented the contamination of the crime scene and raised questions over the manner in which things were done by the Mumbai Police and the Cooper hospital. He had also subsequently openly questioned the manner in which the autopsy was conducted. In effect, in the video as well, he had ruled that what had been provided was insufficient for conducting an examination that would later allegedly yield 'conclusive findings' and a '100%' result.

READ | In Sushant case, explosive SSR AIIMS tape shreds suicide theory, exposes massive u-turn

READ | Shiv Sena backs AIIMS leak, calls Sushant 'characterless' & hits out at Kangana in article

WATCH THE FULL SUDHIR GUPTA TAPE ABOVE