Last Updated:

In Tamil Nadu, 2 People Arrested For Denying Sweets To Children Belonging To SC/ST

A video went viral showing two men from Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district allegedly denying sweets to children belonging to SC/ST community.

Written By
Ajay Sharma

Image: Republic


A shocking incident of brazen casteism emerged from Tamil Nadu when a video showed two men from Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district allegedly denying sweets to children belonging to SC/ST community. After the video went viral, police arrested the accused for the atrocity against the SC/ST community.

The incident took place in Panchakulam village of Tenkasi district when school children went to a shop to buy sweets. In the video, the shopkeepers are heard saying to the children that they won't give sweets or anything from the shop to them as the children belong to a particular community and they have decided not to sell anything to that community. 

Accused arrested under SC/ST Act

After the discriminatory video of children being denied sweets went viral causing a huge uproar in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, the Tenkasi district police took cognisance and arrested the accused who have been identified as Maheswaran and Ramachandran. Accordingly, the police initiated the investigation and invoke section 10 of the SC/ST Act against the accused and with this, the accused have been prohibited from entering the village of Panchakulam, where the incident occurred.

READ | Tamil Nadu CM Stalin launches free breakfast plan for govt primary students
READ | Tamil Nadu CM Stalin launches free breakfast scheme for primary students in govt schools
READ | Assam, Tamil Nadu fight over Elephant Joymala; Here's all that has happened so far
READ | Tamil Nadu: Panneerselvam stops short of justifying DVAC raids on ex-Ministers
READ | Tamil Nadu: 25-year-old woman techie commits suicide by inhaling poisonous helium gas
First Published:
COMMENT