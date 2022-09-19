In Tamil Nadu, 2 People Arrested For Denying Sweets To Children Belonging To SC/ST

A shocking incident of brazen casteism emerged from Tamil Nadu when a video showed two men from Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district allegedly denying sweets to children belonging to SC/ST community. After the video went viral, police arrested the accused for the atrocity against the SC/ST community.

The incident took place in Panchakulam village of Tenkasi district when school children went to a shop to buy sweets. In the video, the shopkeepers are heard saying to the children that they won't give sweets or anything from the shop to them as the children belong to a particular community and they have decided not to sell anything to that community.

#BREAKING | Two men arrested in Tamil Nadu for denying sweets to children belonging to SC/ST. Shopkeepers seen refusing to sell anything to the children in viral video.

Arrested accused have been barred from entering the village of Panchakulam



Accused arrested under SC/ST Act

After the discriminatory video of children being denied sweets went viral causing a huge uproar in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, the Tenkasi district police took cognisance and arrested the accused who have been identified as Maheswaran and Ramachandran. Accordingly, the police initiated the investigation and invoke section 10 of the SC/ST Act against the accused and with this, the accused have been prohibited from entering the village of Panchakulam, where the incident occurred.