In Tamil Nadu Elections, EC Orders Re-polling For Velachery's Booth Number 92

The Election Commission (EC) has ordered repolling in booth number 92 in the Velachery Assembly constituency after two corporation officials were suspended earlier for transporting EVMs and VVPAT machines of booth number 92 on a two-wheeler. The EC ordered repolling to be held in the constituency on April 17 between 7 am and 7 pm and directed the Returning Officer (RO) to give wide publicity in the polling areas and inform the political parties & their candidates in writing. The EC said that the decision to conduct repolling in the constituency was taken on the basis of the report submitted by the RO, Observers and after taking all materials circumstances into account. Accordingly, the EC also ordered adequate security to be deployed at both in order to conduct free and fair elections.

The incident of the VVPAT machines being transported by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials came to the fore o the day of polling for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections which was held in a single-phase on April 6. The three officials were caught ferrying the machines via a two-wheeler on Tharamani-Velachery road in Chennai following which DMK & Congress lodged complaints against the officials who were suspended later after an inquiry. The VVPAT nad EVM machines belonged to pooling booth number 92 at DAV school in the Velachery Assembly constituency. Earlier, Chief Electroal Officer Satyabrata Sahoo had said that only one VVPAT machine was used for 50 minutes to record 15 votes while the other two machines were unused.

Tamil Nadu elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party declared itself as the ' big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin is eyeing his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

