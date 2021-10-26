In Tamil Nadu, Masive Fire At Sankarapuram Cracker Store Claims 3 Lives, Injures Over 10

Three have been killed, and ten others injured in a massive fire that broke out at a firecracker store in Sankarapuram, Kallakurichi district on Tuesday evening. In a video of the incident accessed by Republic Media Network, the chaos is evident as people can be seen running out of the lane while smoke billowed out from the burning store, and the loud noise of the crackers bursting reverberated in the area.

This is a developing story and further details are awaited