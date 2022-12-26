Last Updated:

In Tamil Nadu, Mini Van With 24 Passengers Onboard Meets With Accident In Madurai

In Tamil Nadu, a minivan carrying 24 passengers met with an accident in Madurai, according to the police.

Madurai

In Tamil Nadu, a minivan carrying 24 passengers met with an accident in Madurai, according to the police.

As per the information received by the Madurai police, the vehicle was travelling from Madurai to Kumbakonam. The accident took place at around 2 am as the front of the vehicle was completely shattered. The injured have been shifted to the Madurai Government Hospital and undergoing treatment. However, no reports of casualties have been accessed till now. 

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

