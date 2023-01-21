In Tamil Nadu: OPS Faction To Contest Erode East Bypoll On AIADMK's Two-leaves Symbol

A day after AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed interest in contesting the upcoming Erode East Assembly by-elections, O Panneerselvam on Saturday unilaterally declared that they will also field a candidate for the same with the party's two-leaves symbol.

In the press meeting on January 21, OPS said that the faction led by him was ready to contest the Erode East Assembly polls and also stated that they will support the BJP if they filed any candidate.

"I have full rights over AIADMK's two-leaves symbol as I am the party's coordinator till 2026. My faction of AIADMK will contest in the Erode East Assembly constituency by-polls," O Panneerselvanm said.

'Will support BJP'

It is to be noted that on December 2021, OPS and EPS were elected as the Coordinator and Joint Coordinator of the AIADMK by the cadres of the party.

OPS further said, "If the BJP or one of its allies wants to contest elections, his faction would support the party, since it is a national party and this election comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections."

Amid the ongoing drama between the AIADMK's OPS and EPS, the candidates of both the faction will have loggerheads with the party symbol as the decision of the Election commission will be crucial in deciding who gets the party symbol. As per the AIADMK's general council meeting on July 11, E Palaniswami has been elected as the interim general secretary of the party.

To a question on if he would be signing the A and B forms for the nomination of a candidate amid the ongoing tussle in the party, Panneerselvam said, "I am ready to sign the nomination forms seeking Two Leaves symbol. But it is up to EPS whether to sign it or not." He concluded by saying he works for the party carders and will not be the reason for freezing the party's symbol.

OPS-led faction to meet allies for support

According to a release from the OPS-led faction said a delegation of party leaders would be meeting TMC president GK Vasan, BJP State president K Annamalai, PMK founder S Ramadoss, John Pandian of Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and M Jaganmoorthy of Puratchi Bharatham today regarding Erode East by-election. Reports also claim that the EPS-led faction is also in talks with the allies for support.

However, Pattali Makkal Katchi president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss said the party will not contest the Erode East Assembly by-elections and will not support any party in the election.

In 2021, the seat was given to GK Vasan's Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), but they lost to the Congress candidate from the DMK alliance.

The Erode East assembly by-poll is scheduled for February 27. The filing of nominations begins on January 31 and the last date for filing is February 7. After scrutiny on February 8, the last date for withdrawal of nominations is February 10. The results will be announced on