In Tamil Nadu, Retired Man Builds Temple In Memory Of His Late Pet Dog 'Tom'

Dogs are said to be man's best friends from ancient times. There have been numerous stories that depict the beautiful bond between a dog and his master. One such story is of a man named Muthu from Tamil Nadu that is garnering people's attention. Reportedly, an 82-year-old man from Manamadurai in the Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu has built a temple in the memory of his late dog Tom.

Muthu who is a retired government employee, built the temple on his farmland at Brahmanakurichi near Manamadurai in the Sivaganga district, in remembrance of his late pet dog Tom, a labrador.

Speaking to ANI, Muthu said, "I had Tom since 2010 and I loved him more than my child. Unfortunately, in 2021 he died. So we are making an idol of him. For the past three generations, there has been no one in my family without a dog. My grandparents and my father were all dog lovers."

Revealing details about their beloved pet's death Muthu's son Manoj further added. "All of a sudden, Tom developed health issues and died without responding to treatment in Jan 2021 and my father decided to make a temple for him and took Rs 80,000 from his savings to get a marble statue made." Manoj further revealed that they offer garland to the statue on various auspicious occasions and on all Fridays. The temple has managed to attract many people in the area to come and visit the statue.