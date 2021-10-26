In Tamil Nadu, Villagers Rescue Trapped Mother, Child From Flash Flood; CM Hails Brave Act

In a miraculous save, a few brave villagers on Tuesday risked their lives to save a mother and her child who was caught in a flash flood at Tamil Nadu's Anaivari waterfalls. A video showed how a few villagers came together to save the duo wherein the woman was seen with the child sitting on a rock as the water gushed by. At least four villagers were seen coming to their rescue and pulling them up using a rope.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took to Twitter and hailed the villagers for saving their lives. He shared the video of the incident and said,

"The courageous act of those who saved the mother and daughter is commendable; Will be distinguished by the government. Humanity shines on the shores of those who dared to save the lives of others! The public must be vigilant during disasters."

Tamil Nadu likely to receive heavy-to-moderate rainfall: IMD

Meanwhile, heavy rains are expected in parts of Tamil Nadu in the next two days, while moderate rainfall is expected in numerous other places, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General of Chennai S Balachandran. Balachandran told news agency ANI, "For next two days we expect moderate rainfall activity at several places of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rains over Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, districts are predicted."

However, he said that for the following two days, there is no special warning for fishermen. While the Southwest monsoon has left the country, the Northeast monsoon has arrived in Tamil Nadu. "As far as Southwest monsoon for Tamil Nadu for this season from June to September, the record rainfall is 42 cm. The actual is 34 cm. It's about 24 per cent above normal. In Northeast monsoon from October 1 onwards till today (Monday) the record rainfall is 18 cm.," he said. "We expect good rainfall activity in the coming 2-3 days," he added.