In Tamil Nadu, Woman Gently Asks Cobra To Leave House; Offers To Visit It With Food

The sight of a snake sends chills in the spine for many, and dealing with this reptile is not easy, even for snake catchers and rescuers. The internet is full of many spine-chilling videos of different types of snakes. The people often run to a safe place upon spotting venomous snakes. However, this middle-aged woman from Tamil Nadu had an unusual way of handling the situation when a snake, reportedly cobra, entered her house. The woman persuaded the snake to leave the premises, promising to visit it with food later. The short video clip is doing rounds on social media after it was shared on YouTube. The video shows the woman softly encouraging the snake to leave her house. Rather than panicking, she was seen using a stick to nudge the snake and signalled it to go outside the gate.

The woman's motherly behaviour towards the snake has grabbed much attention and gone viral on several social media platforms since it was shared on September 7. As of now, it has garnered more than 1.32 lakh views, along with a few comments from people. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "Wow….amazing [sic]." "I will run from there only... If snake come means [sic]," wrote another. "Don't you think of hitting me with that stick, I'm watching you aunty, [sic]" expressed a third.

Video shows man having a narrow escape from king cobra

However, this is not the first snake video that has grabbed people's attention online. In another similar video, a man caught a snake and narrowly escaped an attack by the snake - a king cobra. The video was shared by the Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan on his Twitter handle. "How not to rescue a snake. Especially if it’s a king cobra," read the caption of the shared video. The short video clip showed a man trying to rescue a snake from a bathroom. The clip further showed that a man is trying to pull the long snake out by gripping its tale. However, the very next moment, the venomous king cobra was seen retaliating, giving an adrenaline rush to the rescuer, who jumped back out of fear.

How not to rescue a snake. Especially if it’s a king cobra. Via @judedavid21 pic.twitter.com/yDJ5bLevQf — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) September 7, 2021

