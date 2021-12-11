In Tamil Nadu's Nagercoil, Bus Driver & Conductor Suspended For Forcibly Deboarding Family

After the shocking Nagercoil Bus incident that had outraged the people of Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has now suspended the bus driver and conductor, who allegedly forcefully deboarded the members of the Nari Kuravar community from the bus travelling to Tirunelveli from Vadasery.

The incident came to light after a video went viral, where a blind old man along with a small child, who was weeping, and a young lady were asked to get off the state transport bus, allegedly because they belonged to a particular community. In the video, the bus driver was also seen throwing their luggage out, as soon as they deboarded the bus. An auto driver helped the old man with visual disabilities to move to the side.

One more heart breaking incident happened in #TamilNadu

In #Kanyakumari district #Nagercoil town #TNSTC conductor throwing away a poor backward class family from government bus. Requesting @Manothangaraj @mkstalin sir to interrupt and dismiss them officially. pic.twitter.com/ewcZnckKOr — Jagadeesan Arulraj ஜெகதீசன் அருள்ராஜ் (@jaganarulraj) December 10, 2021

The incident allegedly demonstrates blatant discrimination against members of the SC community and has upset the people in the state, who demanded strict action against the bus driver and conductor for their unruly behaviour. After facing immense social media outrage, the Transport Corporation ( TNSTC) issued a statement and informed that the driver and the conductor of the bus travelling from Vadasery to Tirunelveli have been suspended after the alleged incident.

Driver and the conductor suspended.pic.twitter.com/TdUyrSfccK — SantyScandy (@SantyScandy) December 9, 2021

According to the statement, both the driver and the conductor acted on their discretion without contacting higher officials, and the authorities were only made aware of the occurrence after the video went viral. "Both have been suspended for acting inappropriately and bringing the administration into disrepute." As per the statement, further action will be taken against them."



