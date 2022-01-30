In Telangana, 4 Women Killed, Others Injured After Minor Runs Car Over Workers On Footpath

In an unfortunate incident, four women were killed by a speeding car driven by a minor who ran over the people sitting on the footpath in Telangana's Karimnagar district. As per reports, a few others were injured in the accident.

Police informed three minors were travelling in the car and one of the minors who was driving, lost control of the wheel. He then ran over on the people sitting on the footpath killing four people. A case had been registered under Section 304 IPC against the three minors travelling in the car including the minor's father who was driving the car.

As per reports, all the accused have been taken into custody and will be sent to judicial remand. The police have stated that earlier labourers used to stay in temporary huts on the pavement but they were removed by police and civic officials.

Four killed after car driven by minor hits them in Telangana

Detailing the incident, the Police stated that the accident occurred at around 6.50 AM when the minor lost control over the steering as he was rubbing his eyes due to thick smog in the area. He rammed into a divider and hit all the people sitting on the pavement.

A police official said three women aged between 27 and 32 years and a 14-year old girl were killed in the incident and two others who were injured were hospitalised for further treatment. Karimnagar Commissioner of Police V Sathyanarayana said, the Child in conflict with the law (CCL), pressed the accelerator instead of the brake and hit the car on the four women and others sitting on the pavement.

It was learned that the minor who drove the car over people is a ninth standard student, and he travelled with his two minor friends. All the accused fled the scene leaving the car behind after the accident occurred. The police said the trio was subsequently apprehended and the owner of the car was also taken into custody for being irresponsible to let his minor son drive the car.