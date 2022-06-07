'In Telangana, Rising Crimes Against Women Concerning': NCW Seeks Report From State Police

Appalled by the 'increasing' rate of crimes against girls and women in Hyderabad with five cases being reported in a week, the National Commission for Women (NCW) wrote to the Telangana police on Tuesday. Through the written communication, NCW chief Rekha Sharma has asked the Director-General of Police of the state to directly intervene in the matter and to send a detailed report within seven days on the steps taken by the state to ensure the safety and security of girls and women so that such incidents can be prevented in future.

In a statement released thereafter, Sharma said, "The role of the police is not only to protect and prevent crimes but also to take swift and appropriate action in such matters. Therefore, the Commission has taken cognisance of the matter."

'Really serious'

According to media reports, the first of the two cases that came to the fore on Monday was reported at the Ramgopalpet Police station while the second was at Rajendernagar Police station limits. Earlier on Sunday, two new rape cases involving minors came to light.

Rekha Sharma, while speaking about the Jubilee Hills gangrape incident, said, “We took cognizance in the case where minor was gang-raped in a car by children of political people. The matter is serious because minor girls are being targeted.”

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28. Following the incident, the minor girl’s father submitted a complaint to the police regarding the incident. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against five accused involved in the case under sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 read with 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

So far, four out of the five accused have been apprehended and the hunt for the remaining one is underway. Of the four arrested accused, three are juveniles and one is an adult. The absconding accused is also an adult. One of the five is said to be linked to a top politician in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government.