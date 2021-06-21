In Telangana, Siddipet Collector Who Touched 'Father Figure' CM KCR's Feet Justifies Act

After visuals of the 'unusual' act of Siddipet collector P. Venkatarami Reddy touching the feet of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao surfaced, Reddy justified it saying that it is a Telangana tradition to take the blessings of the elders during the auspicious event. The Chief Minister had reached the inauguration ceremony of the Siddipet collector office on Sunday. Other government officials including Ministers and bureaucrats were also present at the event.

Further reasoning the act, Reddy added that the CM is like a father to him and so he touched his feet.

"It is Telangana's tradition to take the blessings of the elders during the auspicious event. Part of it was taking the blessings of the father-equal CM in order to take the responsibilities at the new Collectorate office. It is not right to make this an issue. I received a blessing on the occasion of Father's Day from CM KCR who I feel like a father," he added to ANI.

Apart from the district collector, various other officials were seen touching the feet of the Chief Minister.

Live: CM Sri KCR inaugurating Integrated Collector Complex in Siddipet https://t.co/Zo1EvN7VMX — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 20, 2021

Venkatarami Reddy continued hailing the Chief Minister by adding that he is the reason behind the development of Telangana. He also requested to not make this an issue. The criticism was additionally drawn to the event and KCR as officials present in the meeting were seen flouting COVID restrictions by not maintaining social distancing and without a mask.

I have received blessings from CM who has been working for the development of Telangana citizens, added P. Venkatarami Reddy.

"As a child of Telangana, as an officer of Telangana, I was blessed to see the development of Telangana with my own eyes... CM KCR is the reason for this development taking place in Telangana. I have received blessings from CM KCR who has been working for the development of the state of Telangana as well as the development of people from all sections," mentioned the District Collector.

Function at the Siddipet district headquarters

The event that took place in the Siddipet district headquarters was inaugurated by CM KCR. As a tradition, the Chief Minister had also made the Collector sit in his office room after which he touched CM's feet bringing sharp criticism from various quarters. Netizens also tagged the IAS Association and PM Modi to condemn Reddy's gesture.

This is BAD, the collector of Siddipet District of Telangana @DoPTGoI @DrJitendraSingh This is gross misconduct by a Public Servant, how can he perform his duties unbiased after demonstrating this? @PMOIndia Pls review this seriously@IASassociation I condemn this strongly . https://t.co/PYp44Z2flQ — VijayGopal (@VijayGopal_) June 20, 2021

(Inputs from ANI) (Image: ANI)