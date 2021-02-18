In Terrifying Video, Train Moves As Haryana Woman Crosses Underneath; She Barely Escapes

A middle-aged woman from Haryana had a lucky escape after she got trapped beneath a moving train on Wednesday in Rohtak. According to the video shared by news agency ANI on Thursday, this incident took place when the locomotive was on standby, waiting for the signal, and the woman allegedly tried to cross the tracks by crawling between the wagon wheels. Midway, to her horror, the train suddenly began to move.

WATCH: Haryana woman has a narrow escape

#WATCH | A woman saved her life by lying down on a railway track in Haryana's Rohtak after she got trapped beneath a moving train. The train was earlier on standby, awaiting a signal. She allegedly tried to cross it by going under when the train began to move suddenly (17.02) pic.twitter.com/kkuY1jtihm — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

The public who were around the train flanked it and started screaming, watching the horror of the woman lying under the moving bogies unfold in front of them. Meanwhile, the woman in the video can be seen lying motionless between the railway tracks as the trained passed over her. Onlookers were seen helping the woman stand on her feet after the train left the station. This video shared by ANI has garnered over 72.8K views and over 3,000 likes.

