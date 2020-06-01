'In The Battle Of Invisible Vs Invincible, Medical Workers Are Sure To Win,' Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), in Karnataka. While speaking on the 25th anniversary of the university, PM Modi said that this period of time for the medical workers was of special global significance since the entire world was battling the COVID-19 pandemic, seeking both 'cure and care' from the healthcare professionals.

"Had it not been for the global pandemic, I would've loved to be with you all in Bengaluru to mark this day. At such a time, the world is looking up to our doctors, nurses, medical staff and scientific community with hope and gratitude. The world seeks both ‘care’ and ‘cure’ from you," said PM Modi. "At present, the world is facing its biggest crisis since World War 2. A post-Covid world will be different. Today the world is looking up with hope and gratitude to the medical community. Corona warriors are like soldiers with a uniform," he added.

'Invisible Vs Invincible'

PM Modi remarked that while the virus may be an 'invisible enemy', the country's medical workers were 'invincible'. "The virus may be an invisible enemy. But our warriors, medical workers are invincible. In the battle of Invisible vs Invincible, our medical workers are sure to win. Now the world must unite and focus on humanity-centric development and advancement. The nation will work towards making healthcare better now more than ever," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also highlighted the Ayushman Bharat scheme which recently crossed 1 crore beneficiaries in less than two years expressing pride that the world's largest healthcare scheme belonged to India. "In less than 2 years, 1 crore people have benefitted from this scheme. Women and those staying in villages are among the major beneficiaries of this scheme," said PM Modi.

He also revealed that the country had seen rapid progress in setting up 22 more AIIMS and adding over 30,000 seats in MBBS and 15,000 seats in post-graduation over the last five years to encourage more healthcare workers into the system.

Amid news of increasing violence against the frontline warriors and health staff, PM Modi strongly reiterated that violence, abuse and rude behaviour towards front-line workers in the country would not be tolerated.

(With Agency Inputs)