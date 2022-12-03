In Tihar For Murdering Live-in Partner Shraddha, Aaftab Asks For Literature Books To Read

Locked up in Tihar for murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping the body into 35 pieces, Aaftab Poonawala made a special request to the jail administration on Saturday. Sources said that Aaftab has requested the authorities to provide him with novels and literature books to read in Tihar. The jail administration has approved his request, and promised to provide him with the books 'soon', sources further said.

A missing report was filed by Shraddha Walkar's family at the Manikpur Police station after they failed to establish any contact with her. The report was transferred to the Delhi Police after it came to light that she, along with her living partner, had moved to the national capital. During the initial interrogation, Aaftab had spun the tale that Shraddha left the house on May 22 after a fight. Aaftab said that Shraddha had only carried her phone with her and had left her belongings in his flat. He had said that there had been no contact between them since the time she left.

However, when the police traced the bank account of the couple, it showed a transaction of Rs 54,000 from Shraddha’s net banking account app to Aftab’s account. The location of the bank transfer that took place on May 26 also turned out to be near the Mehrauli police station area. Thereafter, Aaftab and Shraddha's rented accommodation in the Chhattarpur area of Delhi was raided, and the accused was arrested.

In a police note issued, the officials said that Aaftab verbally confessed to strangulating Shraddha on May 18, cutting the body into pieces, and gradually, over a period of time, disposing off the pieces. Calling the responses given by Aaftab 'deceptive', the Delhi Police in the report justified filing the application for conducting his narco-analysis test, which was approved by the Saket Court.

According to top sources in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), during the Narco test, Aaftab revealed that he used multiple weapons to severe Sharddha's body. Sources said that Aaftab admitted to using a small saw and a Chinese meat cleaver to chop the body after he killed Shraddha by strangulating her.

The answers that Aaftab gave in his polygraph and narco-analysis tests and during the police interrogation are the same, said sources.