In Tihar Jail, QRT Deployed, Net Cover Installed For Security Post Tillu Tajpuriya Killing

A Quick Response Team (QRT) has been deployed in Delhi's Tihar Jail after the recent murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya inside the jail premises.

As a precautionary measure, a net cover is spread on the premises to ensure that nobody is able to throw in cell phones or any material inside. Earlier the week, the QRT was armed with anti-riot equipment for strict security lethal. However, no lethal weapon will be carried as as the prison manual prohibits the deployment of weapons as per current rules.

#WATCH | QRT (Quick Response Team) deployed at Tihar jail in Delhi and a net cover spread in the premises as a measure to ensure that nobody is able to throw in cellphones or anything inside. This comes after the murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya inside Tihar jail.



As per the sources in the L-G House, the Director General (Prison), Tihar Jail, Sanjay Baniwal met Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday and presented a detailed report on the murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya inside the jail premises. In the wake of the murder, nine staff members of Tihar Jail, including the Assistant Superintendent, were suspended after a CCTV visual of the gangster being stabbed by rival gang members inside Tihar went viral on Friday.

On May 4, a CCTV video from Tihar Jail which emerged on social media purportedly showed Tajpuriya being attacked in front of security personnel and also when they were carrying him away after he was stabbed.

Tajpuriya was assaulted with improvised weapons allegedly by four members of the Gogi gang inside the high-security prison on May 2. The accused attacked him for a second time when he was being carried away by security personnel, according to the footage.

In the footage, it appeared that the security personnel were mute spectators while the assailants kept repeatedly attacking the gangster. According to jail officials, seven personnel of the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TNSP), who was on duty at a Tihar prison cell when Tajpuriya was stabbed to death, have been suspended following the incident.

According to the prison officials, Tillu Tajpuriya was immediately taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared dead. Members of the rival gang namely Deepak alias Teeter, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh and Riyaz Khan had around 6:15 am cut open the iron grill installed on the first floor of the ward using an improvised saw. According to a prison official, the accused were lodged on the first floor of the same ward and they used an iron rod to attack Tajpuriya.

Tajpuriya, a resident of Delhi who headed the infamous Tillu gang, was arrested in 2016 for multiple crimes and had been in jail ever since.