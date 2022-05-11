In TN, 445 Villages Practice Untouchability, Madurai On Top With 43 Villages: RTI Report

A recent report by Right To Information (RTI) on the prevalence of untouchability practices in Tamil Nadu depicted that about 445 villages yet follow untouchability practices to suppress people belonging to the SC/ST community. Recently on March 22, Madurai-based RTI activist Karthik aged 32 sought information to determine untouchability practices in Tamil Nadu villages.

RTI shared the response in the last week of April. According to the RTI report, 445 villages come under atrocity-prone areas, whereas 341 villages are identified as dormant atrocity-prone. Dormant atrocity-prone areas are villages that followed untouchability practices earlier but no such cases have been reported in the recent past.

The RTI report depicted that Madurai tops the list of atrocity-prone areas as 43 villages in the district follow untouchability practices. However, Villupuram stands second with 25 villages followed by Tirunelveli with 24 villages. Moreover, 19 villages in Vellore of Tamil Nadu still follow the practice of untouchability.

In Thiruvannamalai, 18 villages have been recorded as atrocity-prone areas. Even in Chennai, three villages come under dormant atrocity-prone areas and one under atrocity-prone areas.

84 villages have been reported under atrocity-prone areas in the Kongu belt

Meanwhile, in the western part of Tamil Nadu, 8 districts with 84 villages have been reported to be practicing untouchability. In the Salem district, 16 villages have been identified and 15 villages were reported to practice untouchability in Coimbatore. While Erode district has 13 villages, 12 villages were reported in Tirupur.

Nilgiris and Namakkal have 5 and 4 villages respectively that follow untouchability. These two districts have dormant atrocity villages as compared to other districts of the Kongu belt in Tamil Nadu.

About 159 villages fall under atrocity-prone areas in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu

About 159 villages have been reported from 10 districts in the state. Dindigul ranks third in the list after Madurai and Tirunelveli. And 16 villages have been reported from Dindigul as atrocity-prone areas. Sivagangai, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts have been identified with 14 atrocity-prone villages each. However, 6 villages have been reported in Kanyakumari, making it the only district with the least atrocity-prone villages.

The National Crime Records Bureau has recently recorded increased crimes against people belonging to scheduled communities in Tamil Nadu. In the last four years, Tamil Nadu has just received Rs. 15 lakh ex-gratia under the union government-funded Ambedkar foundation scheme, according to the RTI report.