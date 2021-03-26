In TN, JP Nadda Shuns Prospects Of DMK-Cong Being Voted To Power, Slams Dynasty Politics

Denouncing the DMK's chances of being elected to power, BJP chief JP Nadda on Friday avered that the BJP-AIADMK has earned the trust of the people and that it will return to power in 2021 as well. Hitting out at the dynasty politics of DMK and Congress, Nadda remarked that the politics of 'families' was increasing across the country and that only the BJP is a 'nationalist party' based on the 'norms of democracy'. During a public roadshow in Harbour, which was swarmed by supporters raising the BJP flag, JP Nadda spoke to Republic and exuded confidence in sweeping the upcoming polls.

"You can see the energy. This shows that the people don't want DMK to come to power and want to re-elect the BJP-AIADMK alliance. DMK is all set to lose. They have got very shallow arguments to give. They dont have any agenda. D stands of Dynasty, M stands for Money and K stands for Katta Panchayat. This is DMK," the BJP said. READ | Tamil Nadu Dy CM OPS' son, Manickam Tagore elected to Madurai AIIMS panel; EPS flays Udhay

Stating that the BJP is making in-roads in Tamil Nadu, Nadda highlighted PM Modi's leadership which has disturbed the Opposition in Tamil Nadu. "BJP which is making inroads in Tamil Nadu, in a big way, this is disturbing to them. Every party has got its own weight of claiming but the fact remains that AIADMK-BJP is coming to power with the support of the people," he said.

"The people have seen PM Modi's work. The stand he has taken by going to Sri Lanka in Jaffna. Taking a stand for fishermen and bringing a blue revolution and bringing development. Taking a stand on Jallikattu also. People realize that Modi Ji has been friendly and protector of the Tamil culture," Nadda added.

Tamil Nadu elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself as the 'big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK.

Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

