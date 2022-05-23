In Tokyo, PM Modi Recalls Shinzo Abe's Kashi Visit; Speaks Of 'spirituality, Belonging'

Addressing the Indian community in Tokyo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised that Japan and India are natural partners and recalled former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Varanasi. He also gave examples of India-Japan cooperation.

"I'm MP of Kashi and would proudly say that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Kashi and gifted the city Convention Centre 'Rudrakash' which was built with Japan's support. Also, Zen garden and Kaizen Academy in Ahmedabad bring us closer," PM Modi said.

He said that Japan has played an important role in India's development journey and said that India and Japan are natural partners. "Our relationship with Japan is one of intimacy, of spirituality, of cooperation, of belonging," PM Modi said.

Giving examples of India-Japan cooperation, the PM highlighted Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail, Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and dedicated freight corridor projects.

Former PM Abe's Varanasi visit

The Varanasi International Cooperation and Convention Centre (VICCC), which has 108 Rudraksha installed with a roof shaped like Shiv Linga, was inaugurated by PM Modi on July 14, 2021. It was built with financial assistance from Japan.

During his visit to Varanasi in December 2015, then Japan PM Shinzo Abe gifted the VICCC project to the city. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funded around ₹186 crores for the project.

'World needs to follow path shown by Lord Buddha; India has Gautam Buddha's blessing'

The Prime Minister also stated that today's world needs to follow the path shown by Lord Buddha. "This is the way to save humanity from all the challenges facing the world today, be it violence, anarchy, terrorism or climate change," he said.

"India is fortunate enough to have the blessing from Gautam Buddha. India is continuously serving humanity no matter how big the challenge is, India will find a solution to it. Even during the biggest crisis (COVID-19) in the last 100 yrs, India helped people across the globe," PM Modi added.

PM Modi affirmed that Swami Vivekananda, who was impressed by Japan, had said that every Indian should visit the country once. "Taking forward this goodwill of Swamiji, I would like every youth of Japan to visit India at least once in their life," he said.

PM Modi is in Japan on a two-day visit to attend the Quad leaders' summit at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. He will also hold individual bilateral meetings with the Quad leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

Besides Modi, the Quad summit in Tokyo on Tuesday will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Kishida and new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.