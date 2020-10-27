In TRP Case, CBI Will Probe OpIndia's Tape Of Mumbai Police's Alleged 'witness Coercion'

In a major blow to Mumbai Police’s witch-hunt against Republic Media Network, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has confirmed it will scrutinise the OpIndia expose of alleged witness coercion in the fraud TRP scam. The premier investigating agency has responded to OpIndia confirming the same, which also means that the CBI will look into the Mumbai Police's probe in the case.

CBI to probe OpIndia’s tape on witness coercion

It was earlier reported that the CBI had received the alleged witness coercion tapes. The CBI confirmed that they have received the evidence and the probe was on.

OpIndia Editor Nupur Sharma who broke the story, said, "Before I broke the story I had emailed the CBI that I had this tape in my possession. I have got a response from the CBI wherein the investigating officer says that he will be looking into the tape and I will be handing over the tape to the CBI. They have specifically said that they will be looking at the tape for further action."

OpIndia exposes witness coercion

In a tape that it had accessed, OpIndia had shown a witness in the TRP case alleging that the Mumbai Police had tried to coerce him to say that he was being paid to watch Republic Bharat. The news portal has exclusively accessed the tape, which includes a conversation between a person having Bar-O-Meter installed at his home (a witness in the alleged TRP scam) and his neighbour. According to the recorded conversation, the witness told his neighbour that 10-12 policemen along with an arrested person named Umesh barged into his house at 3.30 AM, asking his family how much money they have received for watching a certain channel, who gave them the money and in whose account the money was received.

As per the OpIndia report, the witness' son answered the police that they "watched NewsNation", but the police personnel purportedly told them to name Republic Bharat, which the witness claimed was already written in "their papers". When the neighbour stressed that the Maharashtra government is against Republic, the witness' neighbour states that 'he was worried about the “lafda” with the police and court', as per OpIndia's report. This tape has been handed over to the CBI by OpIndia.

This development had raised deep questions over the legitimacy of the Mumbai Police's probe, which had begun on an extremely rocky note, with Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh naming Republic in the context of TRP manipulation, whereas in reality, just 6 hours later Republic accessed the FIR which did not name it at all but named another channel instead. The complaint based on which the FIR was filed also did not name Republic. Even as the Mumbai Police has since mounted a witch-hunt against Republic Media Network in a variety of cases not related to the TRP case, the CBI has registered a FIR in the matter based on a referral by the UP administration after a complaint was filed in the Hazratganj Police station. The Maharashtra government responded by withdrawing general consent to the CBI to probe cases in the state.

