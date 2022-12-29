In TRP Case, Alleged Witness Intimidation To 'fix' Republic Revealed In CBI Probe

In a stunning development that further exposes the witchhunt against Republic by the then Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police, details of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet state that the TRP probe led by the tainted former police commissioner involved witnesses being pressurised to name Republic.

It has revealed that forced testimonies were taken to fix Republic Media Network, with as many as 8 witnesses stating how they were intimidated. The chargesheet details accessed by Republic seemingly reveal the depth of conspiracy by Param Bir and ex-Maha Vikas Aghadi government to frame Republic.

Witnesses were allegedly intimidated, pressurised and put under fear to build a fake TRP case against Republic TV, the chargesheet details reveal, uncovering the unethical methods of force allegedly used by authorities under the then Uddhav Thackeray government.

How witnesses were allegedly pressured to name Republic:

*as per CBI chargesheet details

Witness 1

"Mr Kazi (a police personnel) pressurized him to take name of Republic TV"

Witness 2

"During deposition before the Court, he took name of Republic TV under pressure of Police"

Witness 3

"He stated that he never insisted anyone to watch 'Republic TV'"

"He took name of Republic TV before Court under pressure in his statement recorded u/s 164 Cr.PC as he was scared of police"

"He was under enormous pressure to take name of Republic TV before the Court"

Witness 4

"Stated that Police pressurized her to take name of Republic TV in her deposition"

Witness 5

"When he took name of Republic TV in his deposition u/s 164 Cr.PC, he was under lot of stress"

Witness 6

"He stated that was pressurized to take name of Republic TV before Court"

Witness 7

"Stated that he was pressurized to take name of Republic TV when his statement was recorded."

The testimonies thrash a purported 'Dual LCN' theory meant to question Republic's viewership. Witnesses, according to the CBI chargesheet, said that they don't under the concept of dual placement, rubbishing Param Bir Singh's theory.

Param Bir's claims busted

Param Bir's claim: According to the chargesheet, '3 witnesses confessed to being paid to watch Republic'.

Truth: Witnesses allege pressure to name Republic

Param Bir's claim: Involvement of Republic TV staff

Truth: CBI probe says 'no conclusive proof against any channel'

Mumbai Police chargesheet: Republic used dual LCN to rise TRPs

Truth: Witness number two says, 'do not understand dual placement'

Param Bir: Vishal Bhandari claimed he was bribed by Republic

Truth: According to the CBI chargesheet, the witness denies Bhandari asked him to watch Republic.

In September, Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its chargesheet disclosed that there was no evidence against Republic TV in the alleged TRP rigging scam. The Mumbai police’s probe in this respect was “at variance” with its probe, the central agency said in the chargesheet.

At the same time, the ED also said that it found evidence that some regional and entertainment channels were involved in manipulating Television Rating Points (TRP) by paying sample or `panel’ households.