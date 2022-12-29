In TRP Case, Alleged Witness Intimidation To 'fix' Republic Revealed In CBI Probe

Quick links:
In a stunning development that further exposes the witchhunt against Republic by the then Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police, details of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet state that the TRP probe led by the tainted former police commissioner involved witnesses being pressurised to name Republic.
It has revealed that forced testimonies were taken to fix Republic Media Network, with as many as 8 witnesses stating how they were intimidated. The chargesheet details accessed by Republic seemingly reveal the depth of conspiracy by Param Bir and ex-Maha Vikas Aghadi government to frame Republic.
Witnesses were allegedly intimidated, pressurised and put under fear to build a fake TRP case against Republic TV, the chargesheet details reveal, uncovering the unethical methods of force allegedly used by authorities under the then Uddhav Thackeray government.
In September, Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its chargesheet disclosed that there was no evidence against Republic TV in the alleged TRP rigging scam. The Mumbai police’s probe in this respect was “at variance” with its probe, the central agency said in the chargesheet.
At the same time, the ED also said that it found evidence that some regional and entertainment channels were involved in manipulating Television Rating Points (TRP) by paying sample or `panel’ households.