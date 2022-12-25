In Tunisha Sharma Death, Co-star Sheezan Khan Arrested In Abetment To Alleged Suicide Case

Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actor Tunisha Sharma's co-actor Sheezan Khan has been arrested a day after she allegedly committed suicide. Notably, a case was registered against Khan on the complaint of Tunisha's mother.

An FIR has been filed by the Waliv police in Mumbai against Sheezan Khan under Section 306 (Abetment to Suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He will be presented in court on Monday (December 26).

Maharashtra | Waliv police arrested actress Tunisha Sharma's co-star Sheezan Khan by registering a case of abetment to suicide



Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on the set of a TV serial. Her mother has registered a complaint. We are investigating this: ACP Chandrakanth Jadhav pic.twitter.com/QtOubRiU16 — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

Tunisia's body was brought from Naigaon to JJ hospital late at night and a postmortem was done today early morning. Four to five doctors were present and performed postmortem. As per the sources, the actress' body will be handed over to her family by the end of the day and the funeral will be done at Mira Road crematorium.

Tunisha Sharma commits suicide

The 20-year-old actor allegedly died by committing suicide on the sets of a serial she was working on in Vasai, Palghar on Saturday. Sharma, who was playing the role of Shehzaadi Mariam in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, was known for her work in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap.

According to police, Sharma had gone to the washroom and did not return for a long time. When they broke open the door, she was found hanging inside. Police personnel were present at the spot, asserted senior inspector Kailash Barve of Waliv police station. Police said that they will investigate the case from both angles of suicide and murder. So far, no suicide note has been recovered from the spot, sources claimed. The police are also questioning everyone who was present on the set during that time.

All about Tunisha Sharma

Born on January 4, 2002, Sharma hailed from Chandigarh and starred in a number of TV shows from an early age. Prior to being cast in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, she started her career with Maharana Pratap and went on to star in other shows, namely Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Internet Wala Love, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Ishq Subhan Allah.

Working in these shows also opened the gates of Bollywood for her as she was seen in movies like Dabangg 3, Kahaani 2, Baar Baar Dekho and Fitoor. She is remembered for playing the role of Katrina Kaif's younger self in both Fitoor (Firdaus) and Baar Baar Dekho (Diya Kapoor).

The actor had over one million followers on Instagram and was quite active on the social networking platform. Just six hours before her death, she posted a picture of herself on Instagram with a caption that read, "Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn’t stop (sic)."