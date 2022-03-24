In Udupi, Muslim Traders Barred From Temple Fairs; Karnataka Govt Assures Action

Amid steaming controversy over the hijab ban in Karnataka, Muslim vendors have been prohibited from operating stalls at temple fairs in Udupi. The ban was announced through posters and hoardings that were put up overnight ahead of the famous traditional fair at the Hosa Margudi temple in Udupi - the epicenter of the hijab controversy.

For years, the fair has never discriminated against vendors based on their religion. Each year, more than 100 Muslim vendors set up stalls there. However, this time, amounting to pressure from right-wing activists, notices were issued, prohibiting Muslims from running stalls at the fair.

The temple authority denied authorising any such banner and said that it was put up without bringing in their notice. "The banner wasn't put up by temple authority. Somebody put it up without our notice. The temple authority has not barred anyone from trade here," said Manohar Shetty, Temple Administrator.

On Wednesday, Bajrang Dal activists called for a 'Muslim Boycott' at the annual temple fair across the state and distributed pamphlets asking authorities to issue the boycott. The move comes after many Muslim traders closed their shops in protest against the Karnataka High Court verdict upholding the state’s ban on hijabs at schools and colleges.

N. Shashi Kumar, the police commissioner, Mangaluru assured appropriate action against people putting up provocative posters, especially the one around Bappanadu Shri Durga Parameshwari Temple. "We have taken cognizance of the incident. The local administration and temple authority have also taken note of the issue, and we will take appropriate action," Shashi Kumar told ANI.

Karnataka govt assures action

The state government assured action after the matter was flagged by the Opposition in the state Assembly. Congress leader UT Khadar said Muslims were not being allowed to set up stalls at temple fairs or at streets. Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said that the government does not encourage the ban.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday sought reports from police, assuring that the government will keep a close watch on such issues occurring in the state.